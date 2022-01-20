- Trainer: William Haggas
Newcastle Racing Tips: Resumption to remain on the winning path
Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a NAP and next Best selection at Newcastle on Friday.
"...is fully expected to progress again now having got his head in front..."
NAP: Resumption strongly fancied to follow up
Resumption took longer than expected to open his account and probably cost the punters who kept following him in a fair few quid. But the switch to this more galloping track, and return to a mile and a half worked the oracle as he bolted up in a course and distance handicap earlier this month.
He doesn't do anything fast, but he was sent for home some way out that day, and duly maintained the gallop all the way to the line. This looks a better race now, and he is 8 lb higher in the weights, but he clearly relished conditions last time and is fully expected to progress again now having got his head in front.
NEXT BEST: Apology accepted
Idoapologise - 19:00 Newcastle
Idoapologise is just 1 lb higher than his last winning mark and he caught the eye on just his second start for this yard over five furlongs at Wolverhampton last time.
He was given a patient ride on that occasion, and had to make up a lot of ground from the rear as a result over a trip probably short of his optimum. That looked a good race for the grade and he should be well suited by this longer trip at a stiffer track, so is well worth backing from what looks a lenient enough mark.
