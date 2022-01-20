To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Tony Calvin Tips

Rhys Williams Tips

Cheltenham Tips

Daily Racing Multiple

Today's Racing News

Racing Results & Replays

Newcastle Racing Tips: Resumption to remain on the winning path

Newcastle
There is all-weather racing at Newcastle on Friday evening

Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a NAP and next Best selection at Newcastle on Friday.

"...is fully expected to progress again now having got his head in front..."

NAP: Resumption strongly fancied to follow up

Resumption - 16:00 Newcastle

Resumption took longer than expected to open his account and probably cost the punters who kept following him in a fair few quid. But the switch to this more galloping track, and return to a mile and a half worked the oracle as he bolted up in a course and distance handicap earlier this month.

He doesn't do anything fast, but he was sent for home some way out that day, and duly maintained the gallop all the way to the line. This looks a better race now, and he is 8 lb higher in the weights, but he clearly relished conditions last time and is fully expected to progress again now having got his head in front.

NEXT BEST: Apology accepted

Idoapologise - 19:00 Newcastle

Idoapologise is just 1 lb higher than his last winning mark and he caught the eye on just his second start for this yard over five furlongs at Wolverhampton last time.

He was given a patient ride on that occasion, and had to make up a lot of ground from the rear as a result over a trip probably short of his optimum. That looked a good race for the grade and he should be well suited by this longer trip at a stiffer track, so is well worth backing from what looks a lenient enough mark.

Get a Free £5 Bet on Multiples Every Day!

Place £20 worth of Multiples or Bet Builders over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 bet to use on Multiples or Bet Builders. Bets must settle within 48 hours. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

Nap - Back Resumption @ 2.26/5 in the 16:00 Newcastle
Next Best - Back Idoapologise @ 7.06/1 in the 19:00 Newcastle

Newcastle 21st Jan (1m4f Hcap)

Show Hide

Friday 21 January, 4.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Resumption
Progressive
Desert Emperor
Raiff
Galidermes
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Newcastle 21st Jan (6f Hcap)

Show Hide

Friday 21 January, 7.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Global Warning
Tommy Taylor
Toussarok
Gowanlad
Idoapologise
Asadjumeirah
Somewhere Secret
Be Proud
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Horse Racing Tips