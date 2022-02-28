Cheltenham: Build your Free Bet pot

Newcastle Racing Tips: Purple Power can go one better

Newcastle all-weather
There is all-weather racing at Newcastle on Tuesday evening

Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a NAP, Next Best and Each Way selection at Newcastle on Tuesday.

"Granted a clearer run, there is reason to think she can go very close..."

Purple Power

NAP: Purple can prove too powerful

Purple Power - 17:55 Newcastle

Purple Power made an encouraging start for the upwardly-mobile George Boughey when runner-up over six furlongs at this course in a first-time tongue tie last week and could prove hard to beat if building on that as expected.

She conceded first run on the winner that day, and her rider dropped his whip just as Purple Power was beginning to make her move, which didn't help her cause. Granted a clearer run, there is reason to think she can go very close, with the return to seven furlongs also in her favour.

NEXT BEST: El Jad has more to offer

El Jad - 16:50 Newcastle

El Jad remains a maiden, but he has only had five starts, and he ran at least as well as ever fitted with a first-time visor in a minor event at Wolverhampton last time.

The winner that day looked potentially smart and El Jad left the impression he was in need of a stiffer test, so the step back up in trip will be in his favour now, as will the stiffer finish at this more galloping track. Back in a handicap now, too, he has a big chance.

EACH WAY: Broken Rifle can fire

Broken Rifle - 17:20 Newcastle

Broken Rifle hasn't the most compelling profile, now on his third yard and has only recorded one win in 30 starts, but he is threatening to come good having finished in the money on his last three starts.

He has raced predominantly at Wolverhampton of late, but a switch to this more galloping track, which will give him more time to find his stride may help, and he remains on a mark he can win from.

Recommended bets

Nap - Back Purple Power @ 4.57/2 in the 17:55 Newcastle
Next Best - Back El Jad @ 4.57/2 in the 16:50 Newcastle
Each Way - Back Broken Rifle @ 5.59/2 in the 17:20 Newcastle

