A Newcastle NAP and Next Best from Timeform

Newcastle Nap - 17:45 - Back Pink Parfait

No. 6 (4) Pink Parfait SBK 3/1 EXC 1.1 Trainer: Grant Tuer

Jockey: Oliver Stammers

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 65

Pink Parfait is something of a mixed bag on pedigree but she showed plenty of speed when opening her account at the second time of asking over six furlongs at Catterick in September last year.

She also shaped well in a couple of handicaps earlier this year, too, not beaten far over seven furlongs at this course on her final start in March.

Pink Parfait travelled like a well-handicapped horse on that occasion, and the step up to a mile is well worth exploring - there is stamina on the dam's side of her pedigree.

Back Pink Parfait @ 3/13.95 on Betfair Sportsbook Bet now

Newcastle Next Best - 19:15 - Back Dolce Courage

No. 1 (11) Dolce Courage SBK 6/5 EXC 1.51 Trainer: John & Thady Gosden

Jockey: Robert Havlin

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 11lbs

OR: -

This looks a potential match between Dolce Courage and Leadman with preference for the former who looked well above average when making a winning debut at Southwell earlier this month.

He has a useful pedigree and overcame both experience and a pace bias to make a winning start and value for much more than the initial margin suggests. His performance can also be upgraded when taking sectionals into account and he is expected to defy a penalty.