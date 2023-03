NAP

Papa Cocktail - 19:50 Newcastle

Papa Cocktail is on a lengthy losing run and has arguably been disappointing given the promise he showed as a juvenile, but his two runs on tapeta for this yard have easily been his best, and he caught the eye on his latest run at Southwell.

He was given a lot to do on that occasion, travelling well in rear but having plenty of ground to make up once entering the straight. The manner in which he stayed on in the closing stages under a hands-and-heels ride suggests he is on a good mark, though, and he can be upgraded further when taking sectionals into account. The handicapper has left him on the same mark and the switch to Newcastle should really suit his run style.

No. 11 (5) Papa Cocktail (Ire) SBK 3/1 EXC 3.9 Trainer: Stella Barclay

Jockey: Callum Shepherd

Age: 4

Weight: 8st 12lbs

OR: 64

NEXT BEST

Kraken Power - 18:20 Newcastle

Kraken Power has done all of his racing at this track since October and he is building a very good record, winning back-to-back handicaps over course and distance in January and finishing runner-up on his last three starts.

He has done little wrong when finding one too good the last three times, either, ridden prominently last time and hitting the front inside the final furlong only to be caught by one coming from further back on the line as can often happen at this course. Kraken Power has been left on the same mark and, though this is a stronger race, he seems sure to launch another bold bid.