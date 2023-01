NAP

Modular Magic - 17:45 Newcastle

Modular Magic is on a losing run stretching back to July 2021, but he probably should have put that right when filling the runner-up spot over this course and distance last week, finishing well after conceding first run to be beaten just a short head.

This will be a quicker-than-ideal turnaround, but Modular Magic can line up from an unchanged mark and should mount a bold bid to go one place better if arriving in anything like the same sort of form.

No. 8 (3) Modular Magic SBK 85/40 EXC 2.66 Trainer: David & Nicola Barron

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Age: 6

Weight: 8st 13lbs

OR: 72

NEXT BEST

Glorious Angel - 17:15 Newcastle

Glorious Angel had a bit in hand when making it back-to-back wins at Southwell on Sunday, going with plenty of enthusiasm at the head of affairs and proving game when challenged to get the verdict by a neck.

She has had plenty of racing but still seems to be progressing gradually, so a 6 lb penalty probably won't be enough to stop in her hat-trick bid, especially with Billy Loughnane, who is proving excellent value for his 7 lb claim, taking over in the saddle.

No. 1 (3) Glorious Angel (Ire) SBK 5/4 EXC 2.46 Trainer: Grant Tuer

Jockey: Billy Loughnane

Age: 3

Weight: 10st 7lbs

OR: 88

EACH-WAY

Whatwouldyouknow - 16:15 Newcastle

Whatwouldyouknow registered a couple of victories over this course and distance in the second half of 2022, seemingly benefiting from the application of cheekpieces.

Admittedly, he seemed to go off the boil slightly on his final two runs of the calendar year, but a change of headgear (visor replaces cheekpieces) could spark a rival and it goes without saying that he remains potentially well treated from a BHA mark of 60 having won off 67 earlier in his career.