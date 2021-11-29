To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Newcastle Racing Tips: Millionaire Waltz must enter calculations

Racing at Newcastle
Timeform's Adam Houghton has three bets on Tuesday's card at Newcastle

Timeform's Adam Houghton highlights a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Newcastle on Tuesday.

"Millionaire Waltz is clearly going the right way and his effectiveness under these conditions will continue to count for a lot."

NAP: Millionaire Waltz can win again

Millionaire Waltz - 16:45 Newcastle

Millionaire Waltz completed a hat-trick of wins over this course and distance at the beginning of the month, proving at least as good as ever in the process.

Held up in the early stages, he made good headway to lead inside the final 100 yards and just needed to be pushed out from there to land the spoils by a length and a quarter in comfortable fashion.

This will be tougher from a 6 lb higher mark, but Millionaire Waltz is clearly going the right way and his effectiveness under these conditions will continue to count for a lot.

NEXT BEST: Patontheback can go on improving

Patontheback - 18:45 Newcastle

Patontheback was a big price when beaten just a neck in a maiden at Lingfield last time, but it was only his third start and he's well bred, so it's worth taking at face value for the time being.

He now makes the switch to handicaps and will command plenty of respect from an opening BHA mark of 57.

After all, it's highly unlikely we've seen the best of him yet and the fine form of the David O'Meara yard also gives cause for optimism (73% of horses running to form).

EACH-WAY: Daniel Deronda looks overpriced

Daniel Deronda - 17:15 Newcastle

Daniel Deronda shaped better than the bare result when fourth on his latest outing at Wolverhampton, leaving the impression he should have finished at least third.

He was simply left with too much to do before staying on strongly in the straight, recording a notably fast closing sectional as he passed the post only two and a half lengths behind the winner.

Daniel Deronda can race from the same mark here and he probably wouldn't need to step up much on that effort to be right there at the finish.


Recommended bets

Nap - Back Millionaire Waltz @ 2.255/4 in the 16:45 Newcastle
Next Best - Back Patontheback @ 3.7511/4 in the 18:45 Newcastle
Each-Way - Back Daniel Deronda @ 8.07/1 in the 17:15 Newcastle

