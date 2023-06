NAP

Newcastle - 13:35 - Back Maso Bastie

No. 1 (3) Maso Bastie EXC 1.53 Trainer: James Fanshawe

Jockey: Daniel Muscutt

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 11lbs

OR: 87

Maso Bastie was gambled on and shaped very well on his debut over seven furlongs at Kempton last season, coming in for a surprisingly considerate ride given his strength in the betting and leaving the impression he should have finished closer.

He was again strong in the betting and showed the benefit of his debut when opening his account at Lingfield next time, and he looked potentially smart when following up under a penalty upped to a mile and a quarter at Nottingham on his return last month. Maso Bastie beat another promising sort who has franked the form on that occasion and an opening mark of 87 looks very lenient now making his handicap debut now moving up even further in trip.

NEXT BEST

Newcastle - 16:30 - Back Desert Games

No. 4 (6) Desert Games (Ire) EXC 2.64 Trainer: Richard Fahey

Jockey: David Nolan

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 78

Desert Games has improved with each run since being gelded this season, shaping much better back on a sounder surface on his handicap debut in a first-time visor at Beverley 18 days ago.

That was a good three-year-old handicap for the grade, and Desert Games didn't get the clearest run, but he flew home once in the clear to finish never nearer than at the finish. The handicapper has raised him 3 lb for that effort, but he remains a horse to be positive about, and the stiff finish at this track will suit him kept to five furlongs.

EACH WAY

Newcastle - 15:20 - Back Alrehb

No. 3 (7) Alrehb (Usa) EXC 6.6 Trainer: Kevin Philippart de Foy

Jockey: Daniel Muscutt

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 100

Alrehb proved better than ever on the all-weather earlier this year, winning back-to-back handicaps at Southwell and Wolverhampton, and looked a horse to follow in the Lincoln Trail for his latest success.

He was allotted a lower turf mark following two below-par efforts and ran his best race to date on turf at Epsom last time, not beaten far in a competitive race. The return to an artificial surface is a big positive for him and, though he is now 5 lb higher, he is expected to fare much better, especially at a track that will suit his run style in race that should be run at a sound gallop.