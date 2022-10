NAP: Kinta's back form brings her to the fore

Kinta - 14:38 Newcastle

Kinta was an expensive purchase at the breeze-ups earlier this year and she made a highly-encouraging debut when overcoming some trouble in-running to make a winning debut at Lingfield.

She had no trouble following up at Kempton next time but she looked potentially smart when runner-up to subsequent Cheveley Park winner Lezoo in the Princess Margaret Stakes at Ascot in July. That form is very solid, and she wasn't seen to best effect in the Lowther at York last time, finding the test of speed too much. The return to the all-weather and this stiffer track are very much in her favour and she is expected to resume her progress under these conditions.

No. 6 (1) Kinta (Ire) EXC 1.1 Trainer: George Boughey

Jockey: Kevin Stott

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST: Aasser can bounce back to form

Aasser - 15:38 Newcastle

Aasser had a progressive profile on the all-weather at the start of his career, finishing runner-up to the now-smart Checkandchallenge before opening his account in good style at Wolverhampton in December.

He followed up in a competitive race on handicap debut at Lingfield in April and his two runner-up efforts on turf at Musselburgh and Ayr read well. Aasser found his run of good form coming to a halt when down the field in a first-time visor at Newmarket last time, but he found everything happening too fast under quick conditions and he has been given a break and gelded since. He remains with scope from this sort of mark, particularly back on the all-weather at a track with a stiff finish.

No. 2 (10) Aasser (Fr) EXC 1.1 Trainer: K. R. Burke

Jockey: Clifford Lee

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 10lbs

OR: 89

EACH WAY: Deepdale can take a big step forward

Deepdale - 14:08 Newcastle

Deepdale shaped with plenty of encouragement when finishing third over course and distance on debut three weeks ago despite showing clear signs of inexperience.

She missed the break and raced off the pace in a slowly-run race, making good headway two furlongs out and staying on gradually without being given too much of a hard time. The two who finished in front of her looked promising and Deepdale is open to any amount of improvement now.