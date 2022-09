NAP: King Me has obvious claims

King Me - 18:15 Newcastle

King Me made a promising debut when filling the runner-up spot at Haydock three weeks ago, taking a while to get the hang of things but finishing well to pass the post just half a length behind the winner.

That appeals as solid form (the third won next-time-out) and the way he shaped there suggests he is sure to improve with the experience under his belt.

By Kingman and a half-brother to several winners, King Me is bred to be useful and this looks a good opportunity for him to open his account before testing the waters at a higher level.

No. 3 (1) King Me EXC 1.1 Trainer: Charlie & Mark Johnston

Jockey: Jason Hart

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST: Burning Emotion the one to beat

Burning Emotion - 18:45 Newcastle

Burning Emotion showed improved form to gain a first handicap success at Thirsk last month, only winning by half a length but looking value for extra having been caught further back than ideal.

It was notable just how much ground she made up on the front-running second and the manner of that victory suggests a 4 lb rise in the weights is unlikely to prove beyond her somewhere down the line.

Burning Emotion seems to be getting better with racing as well, so she rates a confident selection to follow up in a race where most of her rivals are thoroughly exposed.

No. 4 (5) Burning Emotion EXC 1.1 Trainer: Julie Camacho

Jockey: Paul Mulrennan

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 75

EACH-WAY: Rocket Rod continues on a roll

Rocket Rod - 17:45 Newcastle

Rocket Rod has been in the form of his life at this course recently, reeling off a hat-trick of wins and then running at least as well in defeat when finding one too good last time.

He was beaten just a neck on the last occasion and it was a particularly good effort when you consider that he wasn't ideally placed in a steadily-run contest.

On that evidence, Rocket Rod is still a well-handicapped horse on a BHA mark of 72 and there is no reason why he shouldn't go close again if continuing in the same rich vein of form.