NAP

Tickets - 16:55 Newcastle

Tickets can boast some strong form on an artificial surface and he returned to form after a six-week break when hitting the frame in a handicap over a mile at Southwell earlier this month.

He travelled well for a long way on that occasion but probably found a few a little too sharper, but it was encouraging he was strong in the betting and he is sure to strip fitter now. The return to seven furlongs may also help, particularly at this stiffer track, and he remains a horse to be interested in on the all-weather.

No. 3 (3) Tickets SBK 2/1 EXC 2.92 Trainer: Ivan Furtado

Jockey: Andrew Mullen

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 75

NEXT BEST

South Dakota Sioux - 17:55 Newcastle

South Dakota Sioux has shown improved form since entering nurseries, bumping into a well-handicapped sort over five furlongs at Lingfield last month, and again unlucky to meet one thrown in at the same course over six furlongs last time.

The form of those two efforts has been boosted since and he has been kept on the same mark since. The switch to this more galloping track should also suit better and South Dakota Sioux looks a winner-in-waiting. Big chance.

No. 4 (13) South Dakota Sioux (Ire) SBK 10/3 EXC 4.1 Trainer: David O'Meara

Jockey: Jason Watson

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 63

EACH WAY

One More Dream - 18:25 Newcastle

One More Dream is two from two over this course and distance and each time he got the job done impressively. He completed a hat-trick upped to seven furlongs at Chelmsford in November and ran respectably from a revised mark on his next two starts.

Admittedly, he needs to bounce back from a lesser effort at Southwell last time, but he clearly wasn't 100 per cent on the day, and this looks a slightly easier race, too. He may be worth chancing at what should be fair odds back at this venue with a capable claimer, who has won on him before, now taking 5 lb off.