A Newcastle NAP and Next Best from Timeform

Newcastle Nap - 17:00 - Back Hale End

No. 7 (2) Hale End (Ire) SBK 7/2 EXC 4.6 Trainer: Michael Dods

Jockey: Clifford Lee

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: 76

Hale End had been leaving the impression he was building up to something and he duly resumed winning ways over this course and distance 12 days ago, always travelling well and displaying a nice turn of foot in the final furlong to go clear.

That was a competitive handicap run at a sound gallop, so he can be marked up further for racing close to the pace, and there may be even more to come from him at this track, the galloping nature and stiff finish suiting him well. A subsequent 5 lb rise is far and he is expected to launch another bold bid.

Back Hale End @ 11/43.75 on Betfair Sportsbook Bet now

Newcastle Next Best - 18:30 - Back Billyjoh

Billyjoh is speedily-bred and attracted support when making a winning debut at Doncaster in July and he showed improved form in defeat afterwards.

He landed a gamble when resuming winning ways at Southwell last month and he did well under the circumstances given a poor start left with him with a lot to do. Billyjoh looked a fair bit ahead of his mark on that occasion and he is expected to defy a 4 lb rise in the weights.