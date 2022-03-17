OddsBoost every race at Cheltenham

Rhys Williams Tips

Cheltenham Tips

Daily Racing Multiple

Today's Racing News

Racing Results & Replays

Newcastle Racing Tips: Gowanlad can resume winning ways

Newcastle
There is all-weather racing at Newcastle on Friday evening

Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a NAP and Next Best selection at Newcastle on Friday.

NAP: Gowanlad can get back on the up

Gowanlad - 20:15 Newcastle

Gowanlad goes well over this course and distance, ending on a long losing run when defeating Blazing Hot by one and three quarter lengths at this venue last month where he made up for a few near misses.

You can put a line through his latest start back at Newcastle where he didn't get any cover on the flank and was also unsuited by a slowly-run race. There should be more pace on here, with the likes of Danzart and Khabib both liking to race prominently, and Gowanlad remains on a good mark. This is a weaker race, he is still relatively unexposed at this distance, and is the type to quickly bounce back.

NEXT BEST: The Cola Kid still well handicapped

The Cola Kid - 18:15 Newcastle

The Cola Kid capitalised on a career-low mark when opening his account for this yard over course and distance at the start of this month, beating an in-form sort who has won since, so the form is solid.

He ran at least as well in defeat when runner-up to a thriving sort at Southwell just two days later, having no excuses but leaving the impression he is still in top form. There is still scope in this mark based on the pick of his form in Ireland and another bold showing is on the cards back at this venue.

Boost your odds on every race at the 2022 Cheltenham Festival!

Enjoy bigger odds on every race of the Cheltenham Festival with seven My Odds the Betfair Sportsbook. T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

NAP - Back Gowanlad @ 4.57/2 in the 20:15 Newcastle
NEXT BEST - Back The Cola Kid @ 4.03/1 in the 18:15 Newcastle
EACH WAY -

Newcastle 18th Mar (6f Hcap)

Show Hide

Friday 18 March, 6.15pm

Market rules

Back Lay
The Cola Kid
Mostallim
True Mason
One Hart
Truth In Jest
Eldelbar
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Newcastle 18th Mar (5f Hcap)

Show Hide

Friday 18 March, 8.15pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Gowanlad
Khabib
Blazing Hot
Mister Bluebird
Mews House
Danzart
Blissful Song
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Horse Racing Tips