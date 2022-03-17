Newcastle Racing Tips: Gowanlad can resume winning ways

NAP: Gowanlad can get back on the up

Gowanlad - 20:15 Newcastle

Gowanlad goes well over this course and distance, ending on a long losing run when defeating Blazing Hot by one and three quarter lengths at this venue last month where he made up for a few near misses.

You can put a line through his latest start back at Newcastle where he didn't get any cover on the flank and was also unsuited by a slowly-run race. There should be more pace on here, with the likes of Danzart and Khabib both liking to race prominently, and Gowanlad remains on a good mark. This is a weaker race, he is still relatively unexposed at this distance, and is the type to quickly bounce back.

No. 1 (1) Gowanlad SBK 13/8 EXC 3.2 Trainer: Philip Kirby

Jockey: Phil Dennis

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 74

NEXT BEST: The Cola Kid still well handicapped

The Cola Kid - 18:15 Newcastle

The Cola Kid capitalised on a career-low mark when opening his account for this yard over course and distance at the start of this month, beating an in-form sort who has won since, so the form is solid.

He ran at least as well in defeat when runner-up to a thriving sort at Southwell just two days later, having no excuses but leaving the impression he is still in top form. There is still scope in this mark based on the pick of his form in Ireland and another bold showing is on the cards back at this venue.