A Newcastle NAP and Next Best from Timeform

Newcastle NAP - 17:30 - Back Geelong

No. 1 (12) Geelong (Fr) SBK 13/8 EXC 2.84 Trainer: Paul & Oliver Cole

Jockey: Luke Morris

Age: 4

Weight: 10st 1lbs

OR: 61

Geelong had fallen a long way in the weights and finally built on a string of consistent efforts to belatedly resume winning ways at Kempton last week.

He appeared to relish the refitting of blinkers, ridden positively down in distance and seeing the trip out strongly, scoring by six and a half lengths.

He was eased at the finish, so was worth more than the winning margin implies, and he will be incredibly hard to beat turned out under a 5 lb penalty now moving back up in trip.

Newcastle Next Best - 18:30 - Back Eranthis

No. 4 (4) Eranthis (Ire) SBK 13/8 EXC 2.64 Trainer: K. R. Burke

Jockey: Sam James

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Eranthis cost 350,000 guineas as a yearling and she shaped with plenty of promise on her debut at Haydock earlier this month, travelling well but having no extra in the closing stages.

She seems sure to to improve for that initial experience and should also be suited by this slightly shorter trip. Karl Burke is having another excellent year with his juveniles and Eranthis sets a healthy standard on form.