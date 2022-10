NAP: Royal Cay can open his account

Royal Cay - 17:15 Newcastle

Royal Cay produced his best effort yet when fifth in a maiden at Haydock last month, keeping going well to pass the post only fourth lengths behind the winner.

That form is working out well as the first two have both won since and Royal Cay is very much one to keep on the right side now stepping up to seven furlongs for his nursery debut.

The longer trip seems sure to eke out a bit more improvement and a BHA mark of 73 already looks a fair starting point to life in this sphere.

No. 3 (4) Royal Cay SBK 5/2 EXC 4.1 Trainer: Richard Fahey

Jockey: Barry McHugh

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 73

NEXT BEST: Michaela's Boy is on a good mark

Michaela's Boy - 19:00 Newcastle

Michaela's Boy seemed to excel himself when fourth in a minor event at this course last week, sticking to his task well to pass the post only two and a half lengths behind the useful winner, Never Just A Dream.

There didn't appear to be any fluke about that performance and the drop back to five furlongs today is unlikely to be an issue given how much speed he showed last time.

The quick turnaround is a bigger concern, but a strict reading of that form suggests Michaela's Boy is potentially very well treated now back in a nursery for Mick Appleby, who has his team in rude health (68% of horses running to form).

No. 2 (3) Michaela's Boy (Ire) SBK 11/8 EXC 3.6 Trainer: Michael Appleby

Jockey: Jason Hart

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 78

EACH-WAY: See My Baby Jive to strike

See My Baby Jive - 20:30 Newcastle

See My Baby Jive suffered a narrow defeat over this course and distance 11 days ago, looking right back to her best after seven weeks on the sidelines.

She was beaten just a short head on that occasion having attempted to make all, only losing out in the final strides.

Crucially, See My Baby Jive is only 1 lb higher in the weights today and a repeat of that run will give her every chance of finally getting off the mark on her fifteenth career start.