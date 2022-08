NAP: Fresh Hope can resume winning ways

Fresh Hope - 19:15 Newcastle

Fresh Hope has progressed well this season, but she is probably unlucky to have recorded only two wins, having shaped better than the bare result more than once.

She went like one of the best horses at the weights in the Sandringham at Royal Ascot and was unlucky not to finish much closer (maybe even win) at Doncaster last time. Her run style should be well suited to this track, which often favours closers, and this race should also be run to suit. A big run is expected from a good draw in stall 12.

No. 9 (12) Fresh Hope SBK 4/1 EXC 4.7 Trainer: Charlie Fellowes

Jockey: Kieran Shoemark

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: 84

NEXT BEST: Minnesota Lad on the right path

Minesota Lad - 19:45 Newcastle

Minnesota Lad bumped into a couple of above-average types on his first two starts while looking in need of the experience, but he made no mistake when landing the odds in good style at Beverley two weeks ago.

He had clearly benefited from an 11-week break and was doing all of his best work at the finish which bodes well for this step up in trip and switch to this stiffer track. The handicapper may have also taken a chance with his opening mark of 82 and he arguably has the most potential in this field.

No. 1 (6) Minnesota Lad (Ire) SBK 5/2 EXC 3.75 Trainer: Richard Fahey

Jockey: Pat Cosgrave

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 82

EACH WAY: Chance Keyser Soze

Keyser Soze - 18:45 Newcastle

Keyser Soze isn't getting any younger - now and eight-year-old - but this is the type of race in which he thrives and he figures on a potentially lenient mark.

He was last seen finishing fourth in a strong race over this course and distance which wasn't run at any gallop, but this race should set up differently and his record on an artificial surface will continue to stand him in good stead. He has also gone well fresh in the past and at the odds he is worth chancing.