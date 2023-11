A Newcastle NAP, Next Best and Each Way from Timeform

Newcastle NAP - 15:37 - Back Franberri

No. 12 (9) Franberri SBK 9/4 EXC 1.11 Trainer: Roger Varian

Jockey: Cameron Noble

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 79

Franberri showed plenty of promise on her debut and she probably didn't need to improve on that form when opening her account at the third attempt over course and distance a fortnight ago.

She did shape like a strong stayer, doing all of her best work at the finish and displaying a willing attitude. This trip is fine for now, though, and she looks a big player now handicapping from what appears to be a fair-looking mark.

Newcastle Next Best - 15:05 - Back Lochnaver

No. 8 (1) Lochnaver SBK 8/1 EXC 7 Trainer: Jim Goldie

Jockey: Paul Mulrennan

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 52

Lochnaver has been kept busy this year, opening her account for the season in a mile and a half handicap at Hamilton in June, but losing her form a little after.

She did catch the eye back on all-weather at Wolverhampton last time, though, making her way fluently onto the heels of the principals but never able to fully open up.

Lochnaver remains unexposed on this surface and is worth a chance to build on that promise.

Newcastle Each Way - 16:15 - Back Shaladar

No. 12 (1) Shaladar (Fr) SBK 8/1 EXC 4.9 Trainer: Kevin Ryan

Jockey: Shane Gray

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: 81

Shaladar took really well to the all-weather on his debut on this surface over course and distance last week, no surprise given his strong-travelling run style, matching the pick of his efforts despite meeting trouble in running and finding only Eldrickjones too good.

He had to wait for a gap over two furlongs out and still had plenty to do at that point, but finished his race to good effect from an unpromising position. Shaladar looks on a good mark and is fancied to be bang in the mix again.