Newcastle Nap - 17:15 - Back Atrafan

No. 1 (2) Atrafan (Ire) SBK 11/8 EXC 2.22 Trainer: Alan Brown

Jockey: Rowan Scott

Age: 10

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

ATRAFAN has been coming the boil and he can get another January win on the board in the 7f Classified Stakes at Newcastle (5.15).

Alan Brown's horse won three times in the January of 2022 and twice last January, and he put in his best effort yet in the January of 2024 when second to the thriving Beneficiary at this track last week.

He ran on there like he'd appreciate the return to seven and this looks by far the weakest of all the classified stakes he has contested over the last few weeks.

Next Best - 18:15 - Back Urban Dandy

No. 5 (7) Urban Dandy (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 1.81 Trainer: Tony Coyle

Jockey: Tom Eaves

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: 56

URBAN DANDY is now 1lb below his last winning mark (over the course and distance) and he can land the Find More Big Deals at BetUK Handicap over 5f at Newcastle.

The four-year-old arguably ran the best race of his career when second here last time out in first-time blinkers so it's no wonder that headgear has been retained.

He looks the one most likely to take advantage if The Gay Blade struggles with his latest 6lb rise.