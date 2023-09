A Newcastle NAP, Next Best and Each-Way from Timeform

Newcastle NAP - 20:00 - Back Eldrickjones

No. 1 (6) Eldrickjones (Ire) SBK 3/1 EXC 3.75 Trainer: Roger Fell & Sean Murray

Jockey: Jonny Peate

Age: 4

Weight: 10st 3lbs

OR: 78

Eldrickjones bounced back to form with a ready victory at this course last week, proving much too good for his rivals on his return from 10 weeks off (had a breathing operation in the interim).

Held up in the early stages, he made good headway two furlongs out and ultimately won a shade cosily despite being stopped briefly in his run, passing the post with a length and three-quarters to spare over his closest pursuer.

This will be tougher under a 5 lb penalty, but it's worth remembering that Eldrickjones was rated much higher a couple of seasons ago, so he's one to keep on the right side now that he's rediscovered the winning habit.

Newcastle Next Best - 18:00 - Back First of May

No. 3 (3) First Of May SBK 11/4 EXC 3.8 Trainer: James Fanshawe

Jockey: Oisin James Orr

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 12lbs

OR: 77

First of May disappointed in a couple of runs on turf during the summer, but she's two from two on the all-weather and could be worth a chance to get back on track now returned to this surface after seven weeks off.

Rewind the clock to May and she could hardly have been more impressive when making a successful handicap debut at Wolverhampton, looking well ahead of the handicapper as she cruised clear in the final furlong to win by two and a half lengths.

A BHA mark of 77 should be workable on that showing and it's not too late for First of May to develop into the useful sprinter she looked like she could be back then if kept on the go during the winter.

Newcastle Each-Way - 20:30 - Back John Kirkup

No. 6 (13) John Kirkup SBK 6/1 EXC 6.6 Trainer: David Thompson

Jockey: Jonny Peate

Age: 8

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 52

John Kirkup arrives here on a losing run stretching back to May 2022, but he's been knocking on the door recently and it's surely just a matter of time before he resumes winning ways.

Beaten just a head a Catterick last month before finishing close-up again when fourth at Beverley a couple of days later, he's clearly going through a good spell at present and it's also worth pointing out that he has a lower mark on the all-weather to take advantage of if he can hold his form together.