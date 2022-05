NAP: Eldar Eldarov can make a winning return

Eldar Eldarov - 18:00 Newcastle

Eldar Eldarov cost £480,000 at the breeze-ups last year and was well backed to make a winning debut in a back-end maiden at Nottingham last season. He beat a useful sort of Mark Johnston's by five lengths that day, creating a really good impression, running green early but looking better and better the further he went. He is bred to excel over middle distances this season and, while this looks an above-average race of its type, he looks a most exciting prospect for connections. He can defy a penalty before having his sights raised further.

No. 4 (10) Eldar Eldarov EXC 1.1 Trainer: Roger Varian

Jockey: David Egan

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST: Goodwood Glen arrives in great form

Goodwood Glen - 17:30 Newcastle

Goodwood Glen lost his way for William Knight but has made an encouraging start for new connections, coming on for his stable debut when winning in good style at Ayr last month on his first start beyond a mile. That was a career-best effort and he lost little in defeat when beaten only a neck by a next-time-out winner at Hamilton five days later. He tried to rally once headed in the final furlong, displaying a good attitude, and he will remain of interest from this sort of mark, while this track should suit his running style.

No. 2 (6) Goodwood Glen EXC 1.1 Trainer: Keith Dalgleish

Jockey: Billy Garritty

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 74

EACH-WAY: Water of Leith can be in the mix again

Water of Leith - 20:05 Newcastle

Water of Leith is on a lengthy losing run (24 starts stretching back to December 2020) but he has a fairly consistent profile on the all-weather and he looks interesting now back in a handicap. He returned to form back on an artificial surface in a claimer at Wolverhampton last time and, while his sole start at this venue was disappointing, this track should suit him well, and he should be competitive on the pick of his form in an open event.