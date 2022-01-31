- Trainer: N. W. Alexander
Newcastle Racing Tips: Cancan fancied to kick her rivals into touch
Timeform's Adam Houghton highlights a NAP, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Newcastle on Tuesday.
"Cancan shaped very well when filling the runner-up spot on her latest outing at Ayr, travelling best and certainly going through the race as if still ahead of her mark."
NAP: Cancan could be a big improver
Cancan shaped very well when filling the runner-up spot on her latest outing at Ayr, travelling best and certainly going through the race as if still ahead of her mark.
Beaten six lengths at the line by one who came from much further back, it was simply a case of Cancan doing too much too soon and she is well worth a chance to make amends today from just a 1-lb higher mark than last time.
The good run of the Nick Alexander yard (67% of horses running to form) also gives cause for plenty of optimism.
NEXT BEST: Dedanser to gain a deserved win
Dedanser matched his previous efforts over hurdles when filling the runner-up spot on his handicap debut at Wetherby on Boxing Day, sticking to his task well to be beaten less than five lengths.
A repeat of that form will give him every chance now back in a maiden hurdle and the application of first-time cheekpieces could even unlock more improvement.
With the Donald McCain yard in red-hot form (seven winners in the last seven days), Dedanser rates a very solid selection to get off the mark over hurdles at the fourth attempt.
EACH-WAY: Stick with Best Pal at big odds
Best Pal hasn't shown much under Rules to this point, but he was successful in a point last year and the step up in trip here for his handicap debut over hurdles could see him leave his previous efforts behind.
A BHA mark of 85 gives him a lowly base to build from and the application of first-time cheekpieces could also give a push in the right direction.
Samuel Drinkwater is another trainer in a rich vein of form (five winners from his last 19 runners) and Best Pal could be worth a small each-way interest at rewarding odds.
Recommended bets
NAP - Back Cancan @ BSP in the 15:30 Newcastle
NEXT BEST - Back Dedanser @ BSP in the 14:30 Newcastle
EACH-WAY - Back Best Pal @ BSP in the 12:55 Newcastle
Newcastle 1st Feb (2m6f Cond Hcap Hrd)Show Hide
Tuesday 1 February, 12.55pm
|Back
|Lay
|Goodtimes Badtimes
|Freethinker
|Sheila Nash
|Holme Abbey
|Don Brocco
|Wotsmyname
|Lewa House
|Best Pal
|African Glory
|Seapoint
|Loughermore
|Bolsover Bill
|Famous Moment
|Bonny Houxty
|Room At The Top
|Rainy City
|Ballyfarsoon
Newcastle 1st Feb (2m4f Mdn Hrd)Show Hide
Tuesday 1 February, 2.30pm
|Back
|Lay
|Dedanser
|Peaceful Sunday
|Rowdy Rustler
|Roan
|River Meadow
|Hold Onto The Line
|Kidman
|Fingals Hill
Newcastle 1st Feb (2m Hcap Hrd)Show Hide
Tuesday 1 February, 3.30pm
|Back
|Lay
|Millarville
|Ravenscar
|Cancan
|Roxanya
|Deo Bellator
|Joie De Vivre
|Burnt Ash
|Laskadine