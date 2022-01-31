To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Tony Calvin Tips

Rhys Williams Tips

Cheltenham Tips

Daily Racing Multiple

Today's Racing News

Racing Results & Replays

Newcastle Racing Tips: Cancan fancied to kick her rivals into touch

Racing at Newcastle
Adam Houghton outlines the Timeform view on Tuesday's card at Newcastle

Timeform's Adam Houghton highlights a NAP, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Newcastle on Tuesday.

"Cancan shaped very well when filling the runner-up spot on her latest outing at Ayr, travelling best and certainly going through the race as if still ahead of her mark."

NAP: Cancan could be a big improver

Cancan - 15:30 Newcastle

Cancan shaped very well when filling the runner-up spot on her latest outing at Ayr, travelling best and certainly going through the race as if still ahead of her mark.

Beaten six lengths at the line by one who came from much further back, it was simply a case of Cancan doing too much too soon and she is well worth a chance to make amends today from just a 1-lb higher mark than last time.

The good run of the Nick Alexander yard (67% of horses running to form) also gives cause for plenty of optimism.

NEXT BEST: Dedanser to gain a deserved win

Dedanser - 14:30 Newcastle

Dedanser matched his previous efforts over hurdles when filling the runner-up spot on his handicap debut at Wetherby on Boxing Day, sticking to his task well to be beaten less than five lengths.

A repeat of that form will give him every chance now back in a maiden hurdle and the application of first-time cheekpieces could even unlock more improvement.

With the Donald McCain yard in red-hot form (seven winners in the last seven days), Dedanser rates a very solid selection to get off the mark over hurdles at the fourth attempt.

EACH-WAY: Stick with Best Pal at big odds

Best Pal - 12:55 Newcastle

Best Pal hasn't shown much under Rules to this point, but he was successful in a point last year and the step up in trip here for his handicap debut over hurdles could see him leave his previous efforts behind.

A BHA mark of 85 gives him a lowly base to build from and the application of first-time cheekpieces could also give a push in the right direction.

Samuel Drinkwater is another trainer in a rich vein of form (five winners from his last 19 runners) and Best Pal could be worth a small each-way interest at rewarding odds.

Daily Offer - Get a £5 Free Bet on Multiples

Place £20 worth of multiples over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 to use on multiples. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply

Recommended bets

NAP - Back Cancan @ BSP in the 15:30 Newcastle
NEXT BEST - Back Dedanser @ BSP in the 14:30 Newcastle
EACH-WAY - Back Best Pal @ BSP in the 12:55 Newcastle

Newcastle 1st Feb (2m6f Cond Hcap Hrd)

Show Hide

Tuesday 1 February, 12.55pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Goodtimes Badtimes
Freethinker
Sheila Nash
Holme Abbey
Don Brocco
Wotsmyname
Lewa House
Best Pal
African Glory
Seapoint
Loughermore
Bolsover Bill
Famous Moment
Bonny Houxty
Room At The Top
Rainy City
Ballyfarsoon
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Newcastle 1st Feb (2m4f Mdn Hrd)

Show Hide

Tuesday 1 February, 2.30pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Dedanser
Peaceful Sunday
Rowdy Rustler
Roan
River Meadow
Hold Onto The Line
Kidman
Fingals Hill
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Newcastle 1st Feb (2m Hcap Hrd)

Show Hide

Tuesday 1 February, 3.30pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Millarville
Ravenscar
Cancan
Roxanya
Deo Bellator
Joie De Vivre
Burnt Ash
Laskadine
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Horse Racing Tips