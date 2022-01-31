Newcastle Racing Tips: Cancan fancied to kick her rivals into touch

NAP: Cancan could be a big improver

Cancan - 15:30 Newcastle

Cancan shaped very well when filling the runner-up spot on her latest outing at Ayr, travelling best and certainly going through the race as if still ahead of her mark.

Beaten six lengths at the line by one who came from much further back, it was simply a case of Cancan doing too much too soon and she is well worth a chance to make amends today from just a 1-lb higher mark than last time.

The good run of the Nick Alexander yard (67% of horses running to form) also gives cause for plenty of optimism.

No. 4 Cancan (Fr) SBK 10/3 EXC 4.7 Trainer: N. W. Alexander

Jockey: Bruce Lynn

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 4lbs

OR: 107

NEXT BEST: Dedanser to gain a deserved win

Dedanser - 14:30 Newcastle

Dedanser matched his previous efforts over hurdles when filling the runner-up spot on his handicap debut at Wetherby on Boxing Day, sticking to his task well to be beaten less than five lengths.

A repeat of that form will give him every chance now back in a maiden hurdle and the application of first-time cheekpieces could even unlock more improvement.

With the Donald McCain yard in red-hot form (seven winners in the last seven days), Dedanser rates a very solid selection to get off the mark over hurdles at the fourth attempt.

No. 1 Dedanser (Ire) SBK 2/1 EXC 3.2 Trainer: Donald McCain

Jockey: Brian Hughes

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: -

EACH-WAY: Stick with Best Pal at big odds

Best Pal - 12:55 Newcastle

Best Pal hasn't shown much under Rules to this point, but he was successful in a point last year and the step up in trip here for his handicap debut over hurdles could see him leave his previous efforts behind.

A BHA mark of 85 gives him a lowly base to build from and the application of first-time cheekpieces could also give a push in the right direction.

Samuel Drinkwater is another trainer in a rich vein of form (five winners from his last 19 runners) and Best Pal could be worth a small each-way interest at rewarding odds.