NAP

Burrows Hall - 16:35 Newcastle

Burrows Hall remains a maiden but he has shaped well on several occasions now, notably when runner-up to a next-time-out winner on his hurdling debut at Hexham in April last year. He ran better than his finishing position suggests on his return from nine months off in a good race at Doncaster in January and he left the impression he is fairly treated on his handicap debut at Wetherby earlier this month. He has the potential to improve a fair bit for this step up in trip and has excellent claims of opening his account now.

No. 7 Burrows Hall (Fr) SBK 2/1 EXC 3.2 Trainer: Sue Smith

Jockey: Ross Chapman

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 4lbs

OR: 93

NEXT BEST

Lebowski - 14:50 Newcastle

Lebowski looked better than ever when making a winning reappearance in a soft-ground handicap at Wetherby in December, well in command on the run-in and looking like a horse to follow. Admittedly, he has been disappointing in both of his starts since, but he was too keen at Musselburgh last month and was probably flying too high in the Morebattle at Kelso last time. The key to him appears to be testing ground and he will get that here, so he is well worth another chance in a first-time hood.