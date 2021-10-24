Newcastle Racing Tips: Buniann can win again

NAP: Course specialist can do it again

Buniann - 19:00 Newcastle

There are several horses that have developed into proper course specialists at Newcastle since it changed to an all-weather surface and the Paul Midgley-trained Buniann is certainly one of them.

He isn't as good on the turf - as his handicap mark suggests - but he had been holding his form well prior to his return to this venue three weeks ago where he recorded his fifth course and distance success. He only won by a short head on that occasion, but he deserves extra credit as he was the only one who pegged back the second and third who had the run of things in front. Buniann is up 2 lb to a mark of 78 now but he is more than capable of defying it and he should be backed accordingly.

No. 2 (2) Buniann (Ire) SBK 11/4 EXC 4 Trainer: Paul Midgley

Jockey: Kevin Stott

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: 78

NEXT BEST: Vision can take the Glory

Visions of Glory - 20:00 Newcastle

Visions of Glory had seemingly been brought along with handicaps in mind, but he was very easy to back, and didn't improve as expected on handicap debut over a mile at this course last month.

However, he was much stronger in the market and duly showed improved form when opening his account at Wolverhampton last week, one of the least exposed in a fair handicap and winning with a bit in hand. Visions of Glory didn't get the best trip, having to come wide on the home turn but picking up well down the outside in the straight. He isn't thrown in under a penalty, but this race looks no stronger and he will continue to be a big threat at this level.

No. 1 (4) Visions Of Glory (Ire) SBK 11/4 EXC 4 Trainer: William Knight

Jockey: Callum Shepherd

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 12lbs

OR: 66

EACH WAY: Zealous touch

Zealous 17:25 Newcastle

This looks an open and competitive handicap, but Zealous arrives in good form and was arguably unlucky not to win over course and distance last month.

He returned to form from out of the blue when taking advantage of a reduced mark at Carlisle in August and confirmed himself in good form when a short-head second to a three-year-old filly here. He travelled through the race like the best horse at the weights, but he was too far back given how the race panned out and was asked to do a little too much. That run suggests he remains well treated and he should give a good account from 2 lb higher.