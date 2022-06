NAP: Buniann can resume winning ways

Buniann - 18:00 Newcastle

Buniann's last win came over this course and distance in October from a 6 lb higher mark and he looks interesting now back at Newcastle having shaped well in a competitive sprint at Doncaster last time. He shaped better than the distance beaten suggests that day, typically travelling strongly in rear before delivering his challenge two furlongs out, but he wasn't as strong as the principals over a trip that probably stretches him. A five-time course and distance winner, he must have a big chance now back at the minimum trip in a race which should set up perfectly for him.

No. 2 (9) Buniann (Ire) SBK 6/1 EXC 8 Trainer: Paul Midgley

Jockey: Paul Hanagan

Age: 6

Weight: 10st 2lbs

OR: 70

NEXT BEST: Indemnify can open his account

Indemnify - 19:45 Newcastle

Indemnify started the shortest price of the newcomers in a big-field maiden at Newbury on his debut in April and shaped very well, taking the eye in the paddock beforehand but taking time to get into full stride. He was well backed on his return from seven weeks off when runner-up to a potentially smart type at Doncaster last time, showing much improved form but unable to get on terms with the winner. The pair pulled clear of the remainder and Indemnify looks a banker for a race such as this one now.

No. 5 (4) Indemnify SBK 1/1 EXC 2.08 Trainer: Roger Varian

Jockey: Ray Dawson

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: -

EACH-WAY: Stone of Destiny remains of interest

Stone of Destiny - 18:35 Newcastle

This looks competitive, but Stone of Destiny remains of interest from this sort of mark for all that his losing streak is mounting up. He is now 3 lb lower than when winning the ultra-competitive Portland Handicap at Doncaster in 2020 and he didn't shape badly over a fast five furlongs in the Dash at Epsom last time. This track should suit him better (made a winning debut here) and the addition of first-time blinkers may perk him up further.