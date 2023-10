A Newcastle NAP and Next Best from Timeform

Newcastle NAP - 18:30 - Back Bold Territories

No. 2 (9) Bold Territories (Ire) SBK 10/3 EXC 5.3 Trainer: Michael Dods

Jockey: Connor Beasley

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 53

Bold Territories shaped encouragingly when last seen finishing third over this course and distance three weeks ago, staying on well to be beaten only two lengths and arguably deserving extra credit having come from further back than the pair who beat him.

That was a big step back in the right direction and it's worth remembering how prolific Bold Territories was last season when getting on a roll with three straight wins. Crucially, he is now 4 lb lower in the weights than when gaining his most recent victory at Redcar in September last year and the way he shaped last time suggests he could be ready to take advantage.

Back Bold Territories @ 4.03/1 on Betfair Exchange Bet now

Newcastle Next Best - 16:55 - Back Military March

No. 1 (1) Military March SBK 3/1 EXC 4.3 Trainer: Saeed bin Suroor

Jockey: Oisin Murphy

Age: 6

Weight: 10st 4lbs

OR: 107

Miltary March was a smart two-year-old in 2019, notably winning the Group 3 Autumn Stakes at Newmarket, and he ran at least as well in defeat on his sole start the following year when finishing fourth in the 2000 Guineas at the same course.

That was a long time ago, of course, and Military March has made only one subsequent appearance on a racecourse when disappointing at Meydan in January 2021, so he clearly hasn't been the easiest horse to train.

However, it's potentially significant that Saeed bin Suroor is persevering with him, especially given the yard's excellent record with horses returning from long absences. The son of New Approach is the class act in this line-up if retaining most of his ability and a BHA mark of 107 certainly appeals as a workable starting point for his handicap debut.