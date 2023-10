A Newcastle NAP, Next Best and Each-Way from Timeform

Newcastle NAP - 17:00 - Back Artisan Dancer

No. 6 (2) Artisan Dancer (Fr) SBK 11/4 EXC 3.1 Trainer: Charlie Johnston

Jockey: Oliver Stammers

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 68

Artisan Dancer has taken off in recent weeks since being returned to all-weather, taking advantage of a falling mark to open his account over 11 furlongs at Southwell in August and he did well to follow up at Chelmsford 13 days later, overcoming a pace bias over the longest trip he had faced.

He completed a hat-trick with the minimum of fuss on his first start at two miles at Lingfield last month, in full control when edging to his left in the closing stages.

Artisan Dancer was arguably unlucky not to complete a four-timer over a mile and a half at this course last time, building up a head of steam when denied a run on the stand rail, and he remains a horse to keep on the right side, particularly now moving back up in trip.

Newcastle Next Best - 18:30 - Back Macarone

No. 5 (2) Macarone SBK 9/2 EXC 1.1 Trainer: Craig Lidster

Jockey: Franny Norton

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 61

Macarone has shown improved form since entering nurseries, the only one to make a race of it with the all-the-way winner on handicap debut at Bath, and building on that promise when opening his account at Beverley in August.

Admittedly, that wasn't the strongest race of its type, but he shaped better than the bare result upped to six furlongs at Thirsk last time.

He travelled fluently on that occasion, helping force the pace and going on from halfway, but he was headed entering the final furlong and faded from there. Macarone will be well suited by this return to five furlongs and he could have more to offer from this sort of mark.

Newcastle Each Way - 16:25 - Back Al Tarfa

No. 9 (8) Al Tarfa SBK 6/1 EXC 5.5 Trainer: William Knight

Jockey: Brandon Wilkie

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 63

The form of Al Tarfa's runner-up effort to a progressive rival at Lingfield two starts back appeals as strong form in this race and he can have his latest start at Chelmsford overlooked.

He wasn't seen to best effect on that occasion, given too much to do given the way the race was run and hold-up tactics are rarely seen to good effect at Chelmsford.

This track should suit him much better and it is best to judge him on his previous form, which would give him a live chance.