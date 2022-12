NAP

Victory March - 14:40 Newcastle

Victory March has been in fine form since joining this yard, winning a course and distance handicap in October and recording a further two victories at Wolverhampton. He bumped into a couple of well-treated sorts in between those wins and, though he was presented with a good opportunity last time, it is hard to pick holes in how he went about his business. A further 3 lb rise will demand more but he is clearly thriving at present and he appears to have been well placed once more.

No. 3 (2) Victory March (Ire) SBK 7/4 EXC 2.88 Trainer: Seb Spencer

Jockey: Dale Swift

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 10lbs

OR: 66

NEXT BEST

Cloch Nua - 15:13 Newcastle

Cloch Nua's consistency is hard to knock of late, deservedly opening his account over a mile at this course in October and following up over an extended mile at Wolverhampton 11 days later where he overcame a pace bias. He was strong in the betting and was unlucky not to complete a hat-trick at Linfield next time, hemmed in at a crucial stage and conceding first run. Cloch Nua also shaped well at Wolverhampton last time, having to chart a wider passage than most on the home turn and doing all of his best work at the finish. He shapes as though this longer trip will suit and he remains a horse to be interested in from this sort of mark.