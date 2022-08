NAP: Wagga Wagga progressing well

Wagga Wagga - 15:20 Newbury

Wagga Wagga bumped into one well ahead of their mark on his handicap debut at Salisbury but bolted up on his next start at Pontefract even though he raced keenly throughout.

He made the most of a good opportunity when following up under a penalty (was 5 lb well in) over further at this course last time, again not settling fully but once more strong at the finish. Wagga Wagga is clearly thriving at present and his pedigree is an ongoing recommendation.

No. 2 (8) Wagga Wagga (Ire) SBK 11/10 EXC 2.12 Trainer: Hughie Morrison

Jockey: Sean Levey

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 73

NEXT BEST: Good opportunity for Frantastic

Frantastic - 15:50 Newbury

Frantastic finished behind some useful types on his debut last season and built on that promise as expected when landing prohibitive odds in good style at Newcastle on his next start.

He failed to progress as expected on his return in the Classic Trial at Sandown in April, seeming to be found out in better company, but he showed more on his handicap debut over the same course and distance last time for all he was unable to land good support. Frantastic finds himself in a less-competitive environment now and really should be up to defying this mark.

No. 1 (7) Frantastic SBK 13/8 EXC 2.7 Trainer: John & Thady Gosden

Jockey: Frankie Dettori

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 11lbs

OR: 87

EACH WAY: Rebel Territory should go close

Rebel Territory - 14:50 Newbury

Having acquitted himself well in a top Glorious Goodwood handicap three weeks ago, Rebel Territory makes plenty of appeal off the same mark here with Frankie Dettori now in the hot-seat.

He race a little too freely on that occasion and didn't have much left at the finish, but he is entitled to take another step forward now with this being just his third start of the season.