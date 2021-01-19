- Trainer: Venetia Williams
- Jockey: Charlie Deutsch
- Age: 6
- Weight: 10st 7lbs
- OR: 130
Newbury Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Wednesday
Timeform highlight three horses worth backing at Newbury on Wednesday...
"...there should be even more to come..."
Timeform on Funambule Sivola
Funambule Sivola - 13:25 Newbury
There is plenty of potential on show for this novice handicap chase, but Funambule Sivola has made a bright start over fences and is fancied to record a third win. The drop back to two miles under a more positive ride proved the catalyst to resume winning ways over course and distance last time, again looking a natural chaser like so many do from this yard. The handicapper has hit him with a 6 lb rise since, but that looks lenient given the impression he has created so far, and there should be even more to come.
Heart of A Lion - 14:30 Newbury
A big-field handicap which features several potential improvers, but the one that stands out is the Alan King-trained Heart of A Lion. He was strong in the betting and looked an above-average recruit when winning a bumper at Southwell last season with plenty in hand. Heart of A Lion hasn't quite progressed as expected in three starts over hurdles since, but he may have been brought along with handicaps in mind, and he has seemingly been let in lightly from a mark of 108. He will stay further than two miles in time, but he represents an in-form yard, has undergone a wind operation since last seen and has to be high on the shortlist.
It is hard to resist the allure of Panic Attack, who built on her hurdling debut when getting off the mark at Uttoxeter in October in good style. She disappointed on her handicap debut at Cheltenham afterwards, but connections suggested she probably didn't appreciate being run back so quickly, and she duly proved herself a useful prospect following a longer break when bolting up over course and distance last time. The handicapper has hit her with an 11 lb rise since, but she is clearly a progressive mare, and is one to keep on side.
Smart Stat
Hamilton's Fantasy - 14:00 Newbury
24% - Nicky Henderson's strike rate at NEWBURY since the start of the 2015/16 season
NRMB On Antepost Cheltenham Bets
