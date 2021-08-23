Newbury Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Tuesday

Sense of Duty - 16:40 Newbury

This doesn't look a strong maiden for the track and it's hard to escape the claims of Sense of Duty, who got the message as her debut wore on when runner-up at Newmarket 18 days ago. She was well backed and went very close to justifying support, closing all the way to the line, and she is sure to build on that now.

No. 10 (5) Sense Of Duty SBK 8/13 EXC 1.68 Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: -

Troll Peninsula - 17:45 Newbury

Troll Peninsula defied a penalty in impressive fashion on his return at Kempton in May and for all he hasn't been seen since, which is a little concerning, he appears to have been let in lightly by the handicapper. That looks strong form and he has the potential to develop into a pattern-class performer.

No. 12 (8) Troll Peninsula (Usa) SBK 7/4 EXC 2.92 Trainer: Roger Varian

Jockey: Andrea Atzeni

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: 88

Beowulf - 19:15 Newbury

The form of Beowulf's latest win at Ffos Las was boosted by the runner-up next time and, he is now improving in leaps and bounds, so he could still be ahead of the handicapper despite a 7 lb rise.