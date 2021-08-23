- Trainer: William Haggas
Newbury Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Tuesday
Timeform select the three best bets at Newbury on Tuesday...
"...he has the potential to develop into a pattern-class performer..."
Timeform on Troll Peninsula
This doesn't look a strong maiden for the track and it's hard to escape the claims of Sense of Duty, who got the message as her debut wore on when runner-up at Newmarket 18 days ago. She was well backed and went very close to justifying support, closing all the way to the line, and she is sure to build on that now.
Troll Peninsula - 17:45 Newbury
Troll Peninsula defied a penalty in impressive fashion on his return at Kempton in May and for all he hasn't been seen since, which is a little concerning, he appears to have been let in lightly by the handicapper. That looks strong form and he has the potential to develop into a pattern-class performer.
The form of Beowulf's latest win at Ffos Las was boosted by the runner-up next time and, he is now improving in leaps and bounds, so he could still be ahead of the handicapper despite a 7 lb rise.
Smart Stat
Penywern Taverner - 18:15 Newbury
22% - William Haggas's strike rate with horses running in races between 7f and up to 10f
Recommended bets
