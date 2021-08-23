To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Newbury Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Tuesday

Newbury
Timeform bring you three to back at Newbury on Tuesday

Timeform select the three best bets at Newbury on Tuesday...

"...he has the potential to develop into a pattern-class performer..."

Timeform on Troll Peninsula

Sense of Duty - 16:40 Newbury

This doesn't look a strong maiden for the track and it's hard to escape the claims of Sense of Duty, who got the message as her debut wore on when runner-up at Newmarket 18 days ago. She was well backed and went very close to justifying support, closing all the way to the line, and she is sure to build on that now.

Troll Peninsula - 17:45 Newbury

Troll Peninsula defied a penalty in impressive fashion on his return at Kempton in May and for all he hasn't been seen since, which is a little concerning, he appears to have been let in lightly by the handicapper. That looks strong form and he has the potential to develop into a pattern-class performer.

Beowulf - 19:15 Newbury

The form of Beowulf's latest win at Ffos Las was boosted by the runner-up next time and, he is now improving in leaps and bounds, so he could still be ahead of the handicapper despite a 7 lb rise.

Smart Stat

Penywern Taverner - 18:15 Newbury

22% - William Haggas's strike rate with horses running in races between 7f and up to 10f

Recommended bets

Back Sense of Duty @ 2.255/4 in the 16:40 at Newbury
Back Troll Peninsula @ 2.56/4 in the 17:45 at Newbury
Back Beowulf @ 3.7511/4 in the 19:15 at Newbury

Newbury 24th Aug (6f Mdn Stks)

Tuesday 24 August, 4.40pm

Newbury 24th Aug (1m Hcap)

Tuesday 24 August, 5.45pm

Newbury 24th Aug (1m2f Hcap)

Tuesday 24 August, 7.15pm

