To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Race to Cheltenham: Details on our Free Bet offer

Cheltenham Tips

Horse Racing Tips

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Racing...Only Bettor

Newbury Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Sunday

Racing at Newbury
Timeform provide three best from Newbury on Sunday

Timeform highlight the three best bets at Newbury on Sunday...

"...he remains a potentially smart novice and should be able to take full advantage of this step back in grade."

Timeform on Enrilo

Southfield Harvest - 13:50 Newbury

Southfield Harvest remains lightly-raced, a winner at the second attempt in both bumpers and hurdles, and he took his form up another notch when second on his handicap hurdle debut at Wincanton on Boxing Day, making his opening mark look a lenient one as he and the winner pulled clear of the remainder of the field. Chasing looks his real calling but there is more to be achieved in this sphere before making the switch, and a 5 lb rise may not be enough to stop this improving sort regaining the winning thread.

Enrilo - 16:10 Newbury

A dual-winner in both bumper and hurdling disciplines, Enrilo has made a good start to life over fences, confirming the promise of his chasing debut second with a stylish victory in an Exeter novice in November, value for at least double the winning margin after being eased down late on. He found Grade 1 company a little too hot in the Kauto Star Novices' Chase at Kempton over Christmas, but he remains a potentially smart novice and should be able to take full advantage of this step back in grade.

I Like To Move It - 16:45 Newbury

I Like To Move It looked potentially smart in making a winning debut in an Aintree bumper in November, travelling strongly before being produced to lead over a furlong out, forging clear from the runner-up, who was a previous winner, and he continued with his promising start when supplementing his debut win with an equally clear-cut success at Wincanton in December, again powering clear to win in emphatic fashion. He remains open to further improvement and boasts leading claims now stepped up to listed level.

Smart Stat

ENRILO - 16:10 Newbury
18% - Paul Nicholls's strike rate with handicap chase debutants

Get up to £50 in free bets for Cheltenham with our superb offer

You can get up to £50 in free bets for Cheltenham in our fantastic Festival offer. Just bet £20 on the Exchange on each Saturday of racing from February 13 onwards to qualify. T&Cs apply. For full details click here.

Recommended bets

Southfield Harvest - 13:50 Newbury
Enrilo - 16:10 Newbury
I Like To Move It - 16:45 Newbury

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Newb 21st Feb (3m Hcap Hrd)

Show Hide

Sunday 21 February, 1.50pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Southfield Harvest
Howling Milan
Sizable Sam
Es Perfecto
Palmers Hill
Silent Assistant
Dhowin
Mint Condition
Everglow
Sirobbie
Present Value
Kittys Light
Polish
Limited Reserve
Dell Arca
Vive Le Roi
Commanche Red
Nordano
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Newb 21st Feb (2m7f Nov Hcap Chs)

Show Hide

Sunday 21 February, 4.10pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Enrilo
Mill Green
Hold The Note
Ballymoy
Thegallantway
Rockpoint
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Newb 21st Feb (2m Listed NHF)

Show Hide

Sunday 21 February, 4.45pm

Market rules

Back Lay
I Like To Move It
Horn Cape
Might I
Gelino Bello
Bill Baxter
Good Risk At All
Merry Mistress
Autonomous Cloud
Jersey
Risk Dargent
Jack The Farmer
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles