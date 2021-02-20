- Trainer: Paul Nicholls
Newbury Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Sunday
Timeform highlight the three best bets at Newbury on Sunday...
"...he remains a potentially smart novice and should be able to take full advantage of this step back in grade."
Timeform on Enrilo
Southfield Harvest - 13:50 Newbury
Southfield Harvest remains lightly-raced, a winner at the second attempt in both bumpers and hurdles, and he took his form up another notch when second on his handicap hurdle debut at Wincanton on Boxing Day, making his opening mark look a lenient one as he and the winner pulled clear of the remainder of the field. Chasing looks his real calling but there is more to be achieved in this sphere before making the switch, and a 5 lb rise may not be enough to stop this improving sort regaining the winning thread.
A dual-winner in both bumper and hurdling disciplines, Enrilo has made a good start to life over fences, confirming the promise of his chasing debut second with a stylish victory in an Exeter novice in November, value for at least double the winning margin after being eased down late on. He found Grade 1 company a little too hot in the Kauto Star Novices' Chase at Kempton over Christmas, but he remains a potentially smart novice and should be able to take full advantage of this step back in grade.
I Like To Move It - 16:45 Newbury
I Like To Move It looked potentially smart in making a winning debut in an Aintree bumper in November, travelling strongly before being produced to lead over a furlong out, forging clear from the runner-up, who was a previous winner, and he continued with his promising start when supplementing his debut win with an equally clear-cut success at Wincanton in December, again powering clear to win in emphatic fashion. He remains open to further improvement and boasts leading claims now stepped up to listed level.
Smart Stat
ENRILO - 16:10 Newbury
18% - Paul Nicholls's strike rate with handicap chase debutants
Recommended bets
Southfield Harvest - 13:50 Newbury
Enrilo - 16:10 Newbury
I Like To Move It - 16:45 Newbury
