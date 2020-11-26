To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Newbury Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Friday

Newbury
Timeform bring you three to back at Newbury on Friday

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Newbury on Friday...

"There should be plenty more to come from him for top connections..."

Timeform on Caribean Boy

Bravemansgame - 13:15 Newbury

Bravemansgame made a highly encouraging start over hurdles when finishing runner-up to a promising sort at Chepstow in October and built on that promise when going one place better at Exeter earlier this month. He won by 11 lengths that day from a subsequent winner, but had even more in hand than that margin suggests, drawing clear between the last two flights and wasn't asked to extend after the last. Bravemansgame looks a smart prospect and is strongly fancied to win again.

Caribean Boy - 13:50 Newbury

Fiddlerontheroof is sure to be popular in this intriguing contest but preference is for Caribean Boy, who looked a smart prospect when winning a novice handicap chase at Haydock on his final start last season. That form has been franked by the runner-up since, and Caribean Boy looked very assured on just his second start over fences, travelling well and jumping accurately. There should be plenty more to come from him for top connections.

Paisley Park - 15:00 Newbury

This looks a fascinating race with the unexposed pair of McFabulous and Thyme Hill challenging the likes of Summerville Boy and Paisley Park. The latter is the price he is because of his disappointing display in the Stayers' Hurdle on his final start, but he was unbeatable in this division beforehand and is excused that effort as a result. The pick of his form still sets a tall standard and Paisley Park is fully expected to bounce back to form.

Smart Stat

Caribean Boy - 13:50 Newbury

2 - Nicky Henderson's number of winners in past 10 runnings

Recommended bets

Bravemansgame - 13:15 Newbury
Caribean Boy - 13:50 Newbury
Paisley Park - 15:00 Newbury

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Friday 27 November, 1.15pm

Friday 27 November, 1.50pm

Friday 27 November, 3.00pm

