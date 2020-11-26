- Trainer: Paul Nicholls
- Jockey: Harry Cobden
- Age: 5
- Weight: 11st 3lbs
- OR: -
Newbury Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Friday
Timeform pick out the three best bets at Newbury on Friday...
"There should be plenty more to come from him for top connections..."
Timeform on Caribean Boy
Bravemansgame made a highly encouraging start over hurdles when finishing runner-up to a promising sort at Chepstow in October and built on that promise when going one place better at Exeter earlier this month. He won by 11 lengths that day from a subsequent winner, but had even more in hand than that margin suggests, drawing clear between the last two flights and wasn't asked to extend after the last. Bravemansgame looks a smart prospect and is strongly fancied to win again.
Fiddlerontheroof is sure to be popular in this intriguing contest but preference is for Caribean Boy, who looked a smart prospect when winning a novice handicap chase at Haydock on his final start last season. That form has been franked by the runner-up since, and Caribean Boy looked very assured on just his second start over fences, travelling well and jumping accurately. There should be plenty more to come from him for top connections.
This looks a fascinating race with the unexposed pair of McFabulous and Thyme Hill challenging the likes of Summerville Boy and Paisley Park. The latter is the price he is because of his disappointing display in the Stayers' Hurdle on his final start, but he was unbeatable in this division beforehand and is excused that effort as a result. The pick of his form still sets a tall standard and Paisley Park is fully expected to bounce back to form.
Smart Stat
Caribean Boy - 13:50 Newbury
2 - Nicky Henderson's number of winners in past 10 runnings
Recommended bets
Bravemansgame - 13:15 Newbury
Caribean Boy - 13:50 Newbury
Paisley Park - 15:00 Newbury
Newb 27th Nov (2m4f Nov Hrd)Show Hide
Friday 27 November, 1.15pm
|Back
|Lay
|Bothwell Bridge
|Bravemansgame
|Real Stone
|Es Perfecto
|Diocletian
Newb 27th Nov (2m4f Grd2 Nov Chs)Show Hide
Friday 27 November, 1.50pm
|Back
|Lay
|Fiddlerontheroof
|Caribean Boy
|Getaway Trump
Newb 27th Nov (3m Grd2 Hrd)Show Hide
Friday 27 November, 3.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Paisley Park
|Mcfabulous
|Summerville Boy
|Thyme Hill
|Lisnagar Oscar
|Sam Spinner
|Honest Vic
|Aux Ptits Soins
|Vision Des Flos
|One Night In Milan