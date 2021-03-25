To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Newbury Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Friday

Jumps racing
Timeform bring you three to back at Newbury on Friday

Timeform identify the three best bets at Newbury on Friday...

"...a 7 lb penalty is unlikely to be enough to prevent him from following up..."

Timeform on Coeur Serein

Howling Milan - 14:05 Newbury

Howling Milan failed to meet market expectations when down the field over this course and distance last time, but he proved that he is effective in these conditions when finding only one too good 12 days earlier. That was a strong race and he is only 3 lb higher here, so it could be worth giving him another chance on just his third try over three miles. He possibly found the race coming too soon last time but has had three weeks to recover ahead of this assignment.

Saint de Reve - 14:40 Newbury

Saint de Reve shaped encouragingly when filling the runner-up spot at Wincanton three weeks ago, showing signs of inexperience but rallying well under pressure to be beaten less than four lengths. His strength at the finish suggests he'll be suited by the step back up in trip here, and there is no doubt he is on a good mark. This looks an excellent chance for him to open his account over fences at the third attempt, representing the Paul Nicholls yard which continues in good heart (67% of horses running to form).

Coeur Serein - 15:15 Newbury

Coeur Serein caught the eye on his handicap debut at Doncaster in December, finishing with running left under a hands-and-heels ride, and he confirmed the promise of that effort after three months off when running out an impressive winner at Warwick last time. The manner of that success suggests he is still a long way ahead of his mark, so a 7 lb penalty is unlikely to be enough to prevent him from following up, with further progress also not out of the question given his lightly raced profile.


Smart Stat

SAINT DE REVE - 14:40 Newbury
22% - Harry Cobden's strike rate at Newbury

Recommended bets

Howling Milan - 14:05 Newbury
Saint de Reve - 14:40 Newbury
Coeur Serein - 15:15 Newbury

Newbury 26th Mar (3m Hcap Hrd)

Friday 26 March, 2.05pm

Newbury 26th Mar (2m6f Hcap Chs)

Friday 26 March, 2.40pm

Newbury 26th Mar (3m Hcap Hrd)

Friday 26 March, 3.15pm

