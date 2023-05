NAP

Newbury - 15:35 - Back Laurel

No. 13 (5) Laurel SBK 4/1 EXC 5.8 Trainer: John & Thady Gosden

Jockey: Frankie Dettori

Age: 4

Weight: 8st 13lbs

OR: -

Laurel very impressive when winning her first two starts last season and she confirmed herself a Group 1 filly when finishing second in the Sun Chariot Stakes at Newmarket on her final start last year. She looked the likeliest winner on that occasion - she traded at 1.12 in-running - but it was just a lack of experience which cost her in the closing stages.

Laurel was well supported for a listed contest at Kempton on her return last month and resumed winning ways with the minimum of fuss, taking a keen hold but just shaken up to assert in the closing stages after hitting the front over a furlong out. A career-best effort will be needed on her first start in open company at the highest level, but she is a horse of serious potential, and looks the one to be with in an open Lockinge.

NEXT BEST

Newbury - 15:00 - Back Silver Sword

No. 13 (7) Silver Sword SBK 11/1 EXC 13.5 Trainer: Dylan Cunha

Jockey: Greg Cheyne

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 2lbs

OR: 82

The London Gold Cup is usually one of the most competitive handicaps of the year which has a history of producing pattern-class performers.

Silver Sword doesn't quite fit that ilk on paper, and he clearly has his own ideas about the game (he refused to race on his first two starts) but he won impressively at Southwell last month and represents a trainer who has done well since taking out a license in Britain. His opening mark of 82 doesn't look excessive and, with this step back up in trip sure to suit, it would be folly to underestimate his chances.