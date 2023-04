NAP

Tafreej - 16:25 Newbury

Tafreej barely needed to improve to justify short odds on his final two-year-old start at Yarmouth in October, but there was plenty to like about the way he got the job done, drawing clear in the final furlong to win readily by two and a quarter lengths.

Trained by William Haggas, Tafreej now makes the switch to handicaps and an opening BHA mark of 84 is unlikely to prove beyond him somewhere down the line, with further progress on the cards now stepping up to seven furlongs for his powerful yard.

No. 7 (7) Tafreej (Ire) SBK 15/8 EXC 3.1 Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Jim Crowley

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: 84

NEXT BEST

Novel Legend - 15:50 Newbury

Novel Legend showed improved form after five months off to regain the winning thread at Kempton last time, finding plenty when joined in the final furlong to get the verdict by a length and a quarter.

This will be tougher following a 4 lb rise in the weights, but he remains totally unexposed as a stayer and is fancied to prove equal to the task for James Fanshawe, who has his team in really good nick (75% of horses running to form).

No. 10 (4) Novel Legend (Ire) SBK 3/1 EXC 4.1 Trainer: James Fanshawe

Jockey: Daniel Muscutt

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: 85

EACH-WAY

Gisburn - 14:05 Newbury

Gisburn shaped well after five months off when finishing fourth at Doncaster last time, passing the post only four and a quarter lengths behind the winner and arguably deserving extra credit having raced on the disadvantaged part of the track.

He's starting to look dangerously well handicapped judged on the pick of his form and this could be a good opportunity for him to end his long losing run. After all, his two previous career wins both came over this course and distance and the booking of James Doyle very much catches the eye, too.