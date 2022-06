NAP: Sun Festival continues to catch the eye

Sun Festival - 17:25 Newbury

Sun Festival is eligible for lesser races than this, but he still looks the one to beat on the back of his effort at Kempton last time. He had fallen to an attractive mark ahead of joining Joseph Parr and landed a gamble when resuming winning ways at Wolverhampton in April and has been running just as well in defeat since, paying for setting an overly strong pace at Kempton last time, but doing well to box on to finish second. Under a more conservative ride, he may prove a tough nut to crack here.

No. 12 (9) Sun Festival SBK 9/2 EXC 7 Trainer: Joseph Parr

Jockey: Alice Bond

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: 59

NEXT BEST: Touchwood remains of interest

Touchwood - 20:10 Newbury

Touchwood was a two-time winner last year and he continues to leave the impression he remains on a good mark. Admittedly, he is proving expensive to follow this season, finishing runner-up all three starts at short odds, but he was unlucky not to finish closer at Brighton last time. He was responding well to pressure but was carried right inside the final furlong, keeping on when short of room in the closing stages and not unduly punished. That looks solid form for the grade and he is worth one more chance to prove himself well handicapped in what looks a less-competitive race.

No. 1 (4) Touchwood (Ire) SBK 2/1 EXC 3 Trainer: Charles Hills

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 4

Weight: 10st 4lbs

OR: 77

EACH-WAY: Silent Flame ready to strike

Silent Flame - 20:40 Newbury

Silent Flame enjoyed a good time of things last year, winning three times, and she is now just 1 lb higher than her last winning mark. She bounced back to form at Nottingham last time, too, failing to take advantage of a drop in class, but still showing more like her old form. Silent Flame remains in a similar grade of handicap and should remain competitive, sure to launch another bold bid for a yard going along nicely.