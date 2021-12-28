To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Newbury Racing Tips: Stage Star can follow Bravemansgame in the Challow

Stage Star
Stage Star looks a worthy favourite in the Challow Hurdle

Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a NAP, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Newbury on Wednesday.

"The timefigure he recorded that day backs up the visual impression..."

NAP

Stage Star - 15:05 Newbury

Paul Nicholls won the Challow Hurdle with Bravemansgame last year and Stage Star also arrives with leading claims. He was one of the best around in bumpers last season and he has all the attributes to go right to the top in this sphere, too, building on the promise of his hurdling debut when scoring by seven and a half lengths over course and distance last time in the same novice hurdle Bravemansgame won en route to this race. The timefigure he recorded that day backs up the visual impression and Stage Star can prove himself on of the best novices in Britain.

NEXT BEST

Beauport - 14:00 Newbury

Beauport was successful in the typically competitive EBF Final at Sandown on his final start last season, and lost out only to a thriving Dr Richard Newland inmate on his return over the same course and distance last month. He arguably shaped like the best horse at the weights, too, seemingly paying for a big effort move into contention entering the straight. The winner and the third have both won again since, so the form looks solid, and Beauport will remain of interest now just 3 lb higher in the weights.

EACH WAY

Grumpy Charley - 15:35 Newbury

Grumpy Charley was very progressive in testing conditions over hurdles last season, and was even thought good enough to contest the Supreme Novices' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival. He made his chasing debut on his return from seven months off in a listed event at Chepstow in October and, though he was ultimately well beaten, he found conditions not to his liking on ground much too fast for him. The return to softer conditions, along with the extra distance he faces, will be right up his street and, based on his hurdles form, he looks well treated.

Recommended bets

Nap - Back Stage Star @ 2.829/5 in the 15:05 Newbury
Next Best - Back Beauport @ 5.04/1 in the 14:00 Newbury
Each Way - Back Grumpy Charley @ 13.012/1 in the 15:35 Newbury

Bet slip

Close

