NAP

Newbury - 16:30 - Back Shobiz

No. 2 (1) Shobiz SBK 1/1 EXC 2.18 Trainer: Charles Hills

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 10lbs

OR: 81

Shobiz took a step forward from his reappearance when recording a third career success over this course and distance last month, showing a brilliant attitude and more encouragingly putting two solid runs together.

That effort can be marked up further, too, given he raced from effectively the worst of the draw and the race unfolded on the other flank. William Buick rides again, and Shobiz couldn't be in better hands as an improving sprinter, so he remains a horse to be positive about from a 4 lb higher mark.

NEXT BEST

Newbury - 16:30 - Back Hickory

No. 7 (10) Hickory (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 5.8 Trainer: James Fanshawe

Jockey: Daniel Muscutt

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: 86

Hickory is a lightly-raced five-year-old who won his first three starts spaced out over three years and he wasn't seen to best effect in a messy race on his return from a short break at Southwell in February.

He was strong in the betting on his latest start at Kempton, but he failed to meet expectations, made to look one paced in the closing stages. That can't have been his running given his previous promise and he is well worth another chance on his return to turf for a yard that generally do well with such types, especially given how promising he looked prior to Kempton.

EACH WAY

Newbury - 15:25 - Back Monopolise

No. 2 (2) Monopolise SBK 10/3 EXC 4.5 Trainer: Ed Walker

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 75

This looks a very competitive three-year-old handicap, but Monopolise won back-to-back handicaps towards the end of last year, and he has shaped well in defeat so far this season.

He arguably proved better than ever when finishing runner-up at York last time, doing best of those who were held up, while also leaving the impression he is ready for a return to a mile. That form has been boosted since, and a mark of 75 shouldn't prove beyond him, so he should remain competitive in and around this level.