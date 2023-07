NAP

Newbury - 15:35 - Back Relief Rally

No. 5 (18) Relief Rally (Ire) SBK 5/4 EXC 2.54 Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: -

Relief Rally improved again when filling the runner-up spot in the Queen Mary Stakes at Royal Ascot last time, just losing out on the nod and looking an unlucky loser considering she was in front a stride before and after the line. That was her first defeat in three starts and just a repeat of the form she showed there will give her every chance of regaining the winning thread in this valuable heat. For context, Relief Rally is 2 lb clear of the field on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings, so it's hard to argue that she isn't a very worthy favourite for the William Haggas yard.

NEXT BEST

Newbury - 14:25 - Back Sweet William

No. 12 (14) Sweet William (Ire) SBK 10/3 EXC 4.2 Trainer: John & Thady Gosden

Jockey: Robert Havlin

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: 88

Sweet William made the most of a good opportunity to open his account at Doncaster last time, hitting the front entering the final three furlongs and quickly asserting from there to win by four and a quarter lengths. He also idled late on having been heavily eased, looking value for at least a couple of extra lengths. Still unexposed after just four starts, Sweet William is very much the type to go on improving, especially over this longer trip, and he starts life in handicaps from a potentially good mark.

EACH-WAY

Newbury - 15:00 - Back Commanche Falls

No. 3 (8) Commanche Falls SBK 11/2 EXC 6.4 Trainer: Michael Dods

Jockey: Connor Beasley

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: -

Commanche Falls was well on top at the finish when resuming winning ways in a listed contest at the Curragh three weeks ago, always doing just enough after being produced to lead in the final furlong to win by a length and a quarter. Still seeking his first Group-race success, Commanche Falls has the best form in this line-up, already Group 2-placed earlier in the campaign, and he should mount a bold bid to make the breakthrough his consistency deserves (finished out of the first three just once in five starts this season).