NAP

Proschema - 15:05 Newbury

Proschema is relatively new to the staying division over hurdles and could hardly have been more impressive in the West Yorkshire Hurdle at Wetherby last month and, while he was well suited by how that race turned into a test of speed, a similar scenario may unfold here as there isn't much pace in the race on paper. A sound surface is seemingly also important to him, so hopefully Newbury won't be hit too hard by the band of rain forecast, and his natural speed should see this unexposed staying hurdler in a good light. He is worth backing despite meeting much sterner opposition now.

No. 3 Proschema (Ire) SBK 3/1 EXC 3.85 Trainer: Dan Skelton

Jockey: Harry Skelton

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 8lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST

Frere D'Armes - 12:45 Newbury

Frere D'Armes was a two-time winner over hurdles, but surpassed anything he achieved in that sphere when making a winning start over fences at Kempton earlier this month, and particularly impressed with his accurate jumping. He also showed a smart change of gear between the final two fences to effectively put the race to bed and a subsequent 8 lb rise in the weights may well underestimate him. Frere D'Armes finds himself in a tougher race now, with several of these open to progress, but he has always appealed as one that will make up into a chaser and he looks a horse to keep on the right side despite being 2 lb out of the weights.

No. 7 Frere D'armes (Fr) SBK 15/4 EXC 4.3 Trainer: Dan Skelton

Jockey: Harry Skelton

Age: 5

Weight: 10st 3lbs

OR: 128

EACH WAY

Abuffalosoldier - 15:40 Newbury

Abuffalosoldier opened his account on his second start in bumpers at Southwell around this time last year and made a smooth transition to hurdles on his next start at Wincanton. He displayed a good attitude on that occasion, digging deep to prevail after momentarily looking in trouble. He left the impression that he is ready for a sterner test of stamina on his return and handicap debut at Fontwell last month, outpaced entering the straight and plodding his way home. Both this more galloping track and step up to three miles ought to bring about improvement and he doesn't look badly treated.