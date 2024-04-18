Newbury Racing Tips: Mr Hampstead looks a smart prospect

A Newbury Nap, Next Best and Each Way from Timeform

Newbury Nap - 15:12 - Back Mr Hampstead

No. 5 (7) Mr Hampstead (Usa) SBK 2/1 EXC 3.6 Trainer: Roger Varian

Jockey: David Egan

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: -

This looks a really interesting novice with several promising types from a number of the top stables represented.

Amo Racing's Mr Hampstead, a brother to last year's Irish Oaks winner Savethelastdance, was well backed and shaped with plenty of encouragement on his debut for Roger Varian at Newcastle last November, pulling clear of the rest in going down to another very promising type in Meydaan.

A $575,000 yearling son of Galileo who's entered in the Derby, he looks capable of making a winning debut on turf before progressing to better things.

Back Mr Hampstead on Betfair Exchange Bet now

Newbury Next Best - 15:45 - Back Grand Providence

No. 7 (1) Grand Providence SBK 7/2 EXC 4.7 Trainer: Andrew Balding

Jockey: Oisin Murphy

Age: 4

Weight: 8st 9lbs

OR: 90

Several of these are entered in next month's Chester Cup, including last year's winner of that contest Metier who's interesting back on the Flat, but Andrew Balding's filly Grand Providence is the only four-year-old in the field and still has some scope for improvement this year.

She was certainly progressive for the bulk of last season, winning three times, including the Cesarewitch Trial at Newmarket, though she couldn't do herself justice from out of the weights when mid-division in the Cesarewitch itself. She's got solid claims running off her proper mark now though.

Back Grand Providence on Betfair Exchange Bet now

Newbury Each Way - 14:12 - Back Bernard O'Reilly

Bernardo O'Reilly might be a ten-year-old now but Richard Spencer's sprinter comes to hand early, not only winning first time out in 2022 but also showing he retains plenty of dash when coming from well off the pace to win this race twelve months ago.

That was in heavy ground, so testing conditions again aren't a worry, while he's 5 lb lower this time so merits consideration each way from down the bottom of the weights. He's been prepped in the same race as last year at Doncaster before winning this, shaping well when sixth behind the reopposing Knebworth.