A Newbury NAP, Next Best and Each-Way from Timeform

Newbury NAP - 15:45 - Back Miaharris

No. 10 (2) Miaharris SBK 11/4 EXC 4 Trainer: Owen Burrows

Jockey: Oisin Murphy

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Miaharris looked a smart prospect when making a successful debut at Sandown last month, quickening to lead entering the final furlong and ultimately winning by three and a quarter lengths having forged clear late on.

Trained by Owen Burrows, who has his team in rude health (six winners from last 15 runners), Miaharris should have more to offer and is fancied to take the step up in grade in her stride to maintain her unbeaten record on the way to bigger and better things.

Newbury Next Best - 14:40 - Back Boiling Point

No. 3 (6) Boiling Point (Ire) SBK 1/1 EXC 2.22 Trainer: Roger Varian

Jockey: James Doyle

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: -

Boiling Point shaped with plenty of promise when filling the runner-up spot on his debut at this course a few weeks ago, just needing the experience a shade more than the winner.

He was beaten two lengths at the line and that form puts him right in the mix here on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings, while the step up to a mile seems sure to eke out more improvement.

A couple of interesting newcomers feature among the opposition in this maiden, but Boiling Point rates a very solid selection to get off the mark at the second attempt.

Newbury Each-Way - 16:20 - Back Halla Dubai

No. 3 (4) Halla Dubai (Ire) SBK 9/2 EXC 4.4 Trainer: Owen Burrows

Jockey: Oisin Murphy

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 11lbs

OR: 82

Halla Dubai proved a disappointment when finishing only fourth on his handicap debut at Goodwood back in June, but he's clearly better than that, as he showed when finding one too good on his previous start at Doncaster.

A BHA mark of 82 is unlikely to prove beyond him judged on the strength of that form - the horse who beat him on Town Moor was the subsequent Group 3 winner Embesto - and he's well worth another chance to resume his progress now returning from eight weeks off with Oisin Murphy booked.