NAP

Magical Sunset - 14:05 Newbury

Magical Sunset took a big step forward when last seen winning a listed race over this course and distance in October, clearly relishing the testing conditions as she drew clear to win by five lengths with a bit in hand.

She is one of the standouts in this field on two-year-old form and the fact she is proven with cut in the ground is a big plus.

Trained by Richard Hannon, who won Wednesday's Nell Gwyn Stakes with Mammas Girl, Magical Sunset looks another smart filly in the making and should take plenty of beating in this Group 3.

No. 7 (2) Magical Sunset (Ire) SBK 5/1 EXC 6.4 Trainer: Richard Hannon

Jockey: Kevin Stott

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST

Greatest Time - 15:50 Newbury

Greatest Time made a very promising start to his career when filling the runner-up spot at Newmarket in September, sticking to his task well to be beaten just half a length.

He fared best of the newcomers in that race and the winner, Kolsai, has since shown borderline smart form when finishing a good second in the listed Feilden Stakes back at Newmarket on Wednesday.

There doesn't appear to be anything of that calibre in opposition here and, with further progress on the cards, Greatest Time rates a solid selection to get off the mark at the second attempt.

No. 7 (9) Greatest Time (Ire) EXC 1.56 Trainer: Richard Hannon

Jockey: Sean Levey

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: -

EACH-WAY

Saturn Five - 16:55 Newbury

Saturn Five achieved a fairly useful level of form in three starts for Joseph O'Brien in 2022, producing his best effort when winning a maiden at Punchestown in September.

He has since joined Charlie Fellowes having been bought for 62,000 guineas in October and a BHA mark of 85 looks a good starting point to life on these shores.

After all, there should be more to come from him this season given his lightly raced profile and the rain-softened ground here won't be an issue, either.