NAP

Luccia - 12:15 Newbury

Luccia was unbeaten in two starts in bumpers and looked potentially something out of the ordinary when last seen winning a listed mares' event at Sandown in March. She was never far away on that occasion and just needed to be kept up to her work after quickening to lead entering the final two furlongs, ultimately landing the spoils by 17 lengths.

Admittedly, that probably wasn't the strongest race of its type, but Luccia was clearly a class apart from her rivals and must be considered an exciting prospect for novice hurdles against her own sex. She's pitched straight in at listed level for her debut and is fancied to prove equal to the task on her way to bigger and better things.

No. 4 Luccia SBK 11/8 EXC 2.58 Trainer: Nicky Henderson

Jockey: James Bowen

Age: 4

Weight: 11st 0lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST

Le Milos - 15:05 Newbury

Le Milos produced a career-best effort when making a successful debut for Dan Skelton (formerly trained by Tim Vaughan) at Bangor earlier this month, quickening clear on the home turn and just needing to be kept up to his work from there to win by four and three-quarter lengths.

It was hard not be impressed with that performance and Le Milos is very much the type to go on improving for his new yard. Crucially, he tops the field on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings and that would suggest he's been let in lightly here under just a 4 lb penalty.

No. 8 Le Milos SBK 11/2 EXC 9.6 Trainer: Dan Skelton

Jockey: Harry Skelton

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 0lbs

OR: 146

EACH-WAY

Malakahna - 13:55 Newbury

Malakahna was most progressive over hurdles last season, improving with every start as she completed a hat-trick in the spring. Her final victory in this sphere came when making a winning handicap debut at Cheltenham in April, leading on the bridle before the last and just needing to be driven out on the run-in to win by a length and three-quarters.

Ian Williams kept Malakahna busy on the Flat during the summer and she proved herself to be a thorough stayer when last seen winning over two miles at Newmarket in October. That suggests there could be more to come as her stamina is drawn out further over hurdles and she is potentially still on a good mark now tackling two and a half miles for the first time.