Newbury Racing Tips: Hitman can strike back

NAP: More to come from Hitman

Hitman - 15:00 Newbury

There are only four runners in this year's Game Spirit, but it looks a competitive renewal and you can't rule any of them out. It is Hitman, who finished runner-up to stablemate Greaneteen in the Tingle Creek at Sandown who makes most appeal, though.

Greanteen lost little in defeat when trying to give Shishkin 3 lb in the Desert Orchid after, and can have a line put through his latest run at the Dublin Racing Festival where he didn't seem suited by being kept to the inner, so the form has a solid look.

A slight concern is the current form of the Paul Nicholls yard, but both of Hitman's wins over fences have come at left-handed, galloping tracks (has won over further at this course) and he is still low mileage. He also has a good record when fresh, and is expected to progress further still.

No. 5 Hitman (Fr) SBK 15/8 EXC 3.55 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 0lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST: Authorised Speed can follow up

Authorised Speed- 16:45 Newbury

This looks a competitive bumper, but it was hard not to be impressed by Authorised Speed's dominant win over course and distance last time, and he should have even more to offer.

He had shaped well on his first two starts and proved much too good for his rivals last month, having the race sewn up from some way out and never giving odds-on backers much to worry about. That performance sets the standard on form here and with the Gary Moore yard still going great guns, he is expected to record another success.

No. 3 Authorised Speed (Fr) SBK 3/1 EXC 3.9 Trainer: Gary Moore

Jockey: Joshua Moore

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 5lbs

OR: -

EACH WAY: JPR looks the One

JPR One - 15:35 Newbury

The Betfair Hurdle has been dominated by novices in recent years and they once again look the horses to focus on, with the Colin Tizzard-trained JPR One fancied to come out on top.

He has won two of his three starts over hurdles, but still shaped like the best horse at the weights when beaten at Cheltenham on his middle run. JPR One proved much too good for lesser rivals at Taunton last time, and the handicapper may have taken a chance with a mark of 130. The drop back to two miles isn't a concern and the yard enjoyed two winners at Kempton on Friday.