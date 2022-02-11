- Trainer: Paul Nicholls
Newbury Racing Tips: Hitman can strike back
Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a NAP, Next Best and Each Way selection at Newbury on Saturday.
"He also has a good record when fresh, and is expected to progress further still..."
NAP: More to come from Hitman
There are only four runners in this year's Game Spirit, but it looks a competitive renewal and you can't rule any of them out. It is Hitman, who finished runner-up to stablemate Greaneteen in the Tingle Creek at Sandown who makes most appeal, though.
Greanteen lost little in defeat when trying to give Shishkin 3 lb in the Desert Orchid after, and can have a line put through his latest run at the Dublin Racing Festival where he didn't seem suited by being kept to the inner, so the form has a solid look.
A slight concern is the current form of the Paul Nicholls yard, but both of Hitman's wins over fences have come at left-handed, galloping tracks (has won over further at this course) and he is still low mileage. He also has a good record when fresh, and is expected to progress further still.
NEXT BEST: Authorised Speed can follow up
Authorised Speed- 16:45 Newbury
This looks a competitive bumper, but it was hard not to be impressed by Authorised Speed's dominant win over course and distance last time, and he should have even more to offer.
He had shaped well on his first two starts and proved much too good for his rivals last month, having the race sewn up from some way out and never giving odds-on backers much to worry about. That performance sets the standard on form here and with the Gary Moore yard still going great guns, he is expected to record another success.
EACH WAY: JPR looks the One
The Betfair Hurdle has been dominated by novices in recent years and they once again look the horses to focus on, with the Colin Tizzard-trained JPR One fancied to come out on top.
He has won two of his three starts over hurdles, but still shaped like the best horse at the weights when beaten at Cheltenham on his middle run. JPR One proved much too good for lesser rivals at Taunton last time, and the handicapper may have taken a chance with a mark of 130. The drop back to two miles isn't a concern and the yard enjoyed two winners at Kempton on Friday.
