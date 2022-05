NAP: Hebrides has leading claims

Hebrides - 16:10 Newbury

Hebrides looked a good prospect when defying a penalty in a novice at Nottingham earlier this month, coming from a long way back to get the verdict by a neck.

That was a fairly useful performance and he remains one to be interested in now making the switch to handicaps.

A BHA mark of 84 certainly looks a good starting point to life in this sphere and Hebrides remains with potential now stepping up to seven furlongs for the red-hot William Haggas yard (12 winners in the last 14 days).

No. 5 (3) Hebrides (Ire) SBK 9/4 EXC 3.85 Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 84

NEXT BEST: Scampi fancied to score

Scampi - 15:10 Newbury

Scampi ran another good race when third at Chester last time, passing the post just a length behind the winner and looking unlucky not to finish closer still after hanging left in the final furlong.

That form is proving very strong - the winner, fourth and sixth have all won since - and Scampi is only 1 lb higher in the weights today.

He was twice placed over this course and distance last summer and this looks a good opportunity for him to go one place better.

No. 7 (7) Scampi SBK 7/2 EXC 4.9 Trainer: Andrew Balding

Jockey: Tom Queally

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 79

EACH-WAY: Prince looks overpriced

Prince of Abington - 16:40 Newbury

Prince of Abington was below form on his latest outing at Leicester, but he had shaped with a bit more promise on his previous start at Wetherby, keeping on well to be beaten around three lengths.

He clearly retains plenty of ability on that showing and the booking of William Buick today is a sign of intent.

In a wide-open finale, Prince of Abington is well worth another chance to capitalise on his falling mark.