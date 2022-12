NAP

Grivetana - 12:10 Newbury

Grivetana showed improved form and shaped well when filling the runner-up spot over this course and distance last time. She was beaten only two and a half lengths and arguably deserved extra credit having set a sound gallop until being headed approaching the last.

Trained by Paul Nicholls, Grivetana is down in grade and back against her own sex today, so it looks a good opportunity for her to regain the winning thread from just 1 lb higher in the weights.

No. 2 Grivetana (Fr) SBK 11/10 EXC 2.14 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 4

Weight: 11st 13lbs

OR: 122

NEXT BEST

Only Money - 13:15 Newbury

Only Money produced another solid effort when finding one too good over this course and distance last time, ultimately proving no match for the progressive winner (beaten 14 lengths) but keeping going well to pull a long way clear of the rest.

The eight-year-old Only Money is yet to run a bad race this season and certainly showed enough last time to suggest he is still on a workable mark. He can take advantage of a significant drop in grade today to bring up his third success of the campaign.

No. 4 Only Money (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 5.7 Trainer: Chris Gordon

Jockey: Tom Cannon

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 11lbs

OR: 122

EACH-WAY

Blenkinsop - 13:50 Newbury

Blenkinsop was well on top at the finish when completing a quick hat-trick at Exeter earlier this month, hitting the front on landing three out and always doing enough from there to win by two and a quarter lengths.

This will be his toughest test yet now up in grade from an 8 lb higher mark, but he remains with potential and is fancied to prove equal to the task for Henry Daly, who has his team in good form with three winners from his last 10 runners.