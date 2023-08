A Newbury NAP, Next Best and Each-Way from Timeform

Newbury NAP - 17:15 - Back Greek Order

No. 7 (8) Greek Order SBK 3/1 EXC 4.5 Trainer: Harry & Roger Charlton

Jockey: Oisin Murphy

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 13lbs

OR: 85

This looks a good three-year-old handicap on paper but the lightly-raced Greek Order stands out as being ahead of his mark.

He bumped into some useful and smart rivals on his first three starts before opening his account on handicap debut in good style at Sandown back in May.

Greek Order did well to win on that occasion given he failed to settle early, coming through with a strong run to lead in the final furlong. That came at a time when the yard were under a cloud and a subsequent 5 lb rise is more than fair, particularly as he is bred to excel over middle distances.

Newbury Next Best - 15:00 - Back Classic

No. 10 (1) Classic SBK 5/1 EXC 6.2 Trainer: Richard Hannon

Jockey: Pat Dobbs

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: 91

Classic has always been well regarded by connections and he built on his previous promise this season when opening his account for the year at Sandown last month.

He didn't settle fully in the early stages, but proved strong at the finish, running on in the closing stages to take the lead with about 50 yards to go.

That form is working out well, too, and hopefully he will use that effort as a springboard to further success, with a subsequent 2 lb rise in the weights not excessive.

Newbury Each Way - 15:35 - Back Marbaan

No. 7 (3) Marbaan SBK 9/1 EXC 10.5 Trainer: Charlie Fellowes

Jockey: Jamie Spencer

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: -

Chindit sets a solid standard on form, but all of his best form is at a mile, and he disappointed in this race 12 months ago.

Therefore, Marbaan looks a solid bet to hit the frame following a good performance in the Lennox Stakes at Glorious Goodwood last time.

He shaped better than the bare result, not best suited by being held up in a race where it paid to be prominent, but he ran on in the closing stages like a horse who relished a return to seven furlongs. This track ought to suit his run style better and, in a race which should be run at an honest gallop, expect him to make his presence felt late on.