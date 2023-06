NAP

Newbury - 21:00 - Back Rich Rhythm

No. 4 (3) Rich Rhythm SBK 3/1 EXC 4.5 Trainer: Ralph Beckett

Jockey: Hector Crouch

Age: 4

Weight: 10st 0lbs

OR: 68

Rich Rhythm built on previous promise when opening his account at the third attempt over five furlongs at Windsor last season and he has shaped better than the bare result on more that one occasion recently.

He wasn't beaten far in an apprentices' handicap over seven furlongs at Kempton last time, and can be marked up for that effort, as he was positioned at the rear of the field in a race where it paid to be prominent. The return to six furlongs shouldn't be an issue and he remains on a potentially lenient mark, so he is well worth persevering with at this sort of level.

NEXT BEST

Newbury - 18:40 - Back Lady of Leisure

No. 3 (4) Lady Of Leisure SBK 7/4 EXC 2.52 Trainer: Andrew Balding

Jockey: Oisin Murphy

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

There are a couple of interesting newcomers in this novice event but they will have to be above average to beat Lady of Leisure, who shaped with plenty of promise on her debut at Haydock last month.

It was a steadily-run race but one to view in a positive light all the same, the winner another promising newcomer, and Lady of Leisure attracted support, suggesting she had been showing plenty at home. She was only headed in the final furlong and, representing a yard whose newcomers often come on plenty for the run, she is expected to take a big step forward now.

EACH WAY

Newbury - 20:25 - Back Secret Strength

No. 3 (10) Secret Strength (Ire) SBK 7/1 EXC 8.2 Trainer: Jim Boyle

Jockey: Luke Catton

Age: 4

Weight: 10st 0lbs

OR: 73

Secret Strength's strike rate is nothing to write home about - he has won just twice from 29 starts - but he has run well to hit the frame on his last two starts, notably in a much stronger handicap than this at Epsom last time.

He started a big price that day and ran as well as could have been expected in that grade of handicap, running on to finish never nearer than at the finish. Secret Strength will find this test easier and he is now 1 lb lower in the weights.