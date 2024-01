A Newbury NAP and Next Best from Timeform

Newbury Nap - 15:10 - Back Gaye Legacy

No. 10 Gaye Legacy (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 5.7 Trainer: Tom Symonds

Jockey: Ben Poste

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 6lbs

OR: 112

Gaye Legacy has shown improved form since moving up in trip, opening her account in good style at Market Rasen in November, and she has progressed further still in defeat the last twice.

She shaped very well from 2 lb out of the handicap at Kempton last month, not only trying to come from a less-than-ideal position the way the race developed, but put further on the back foot when clipping heels just as the pace was really lifting.

Gaye Legacy still had plenty to do two from home, but she stayed on strongly all the way to the line, and this unexposed mare is a horse to keep on the right side at the present.

Newbury Next Best - 14:35 - Back Gazette Bourgeoise

No. 10 Gazette Bourgeoise (Fr) SBK 11/2 EXC 8.4 Trainer: Ben Case

Jockey: Harry Bannister

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 8lbs

OR: 114

Gazette Bourgeoise's last win came just over two years ago in a handicap hurdle at Hereford and, while she has been a little hit and miss since, she shaped with plenty of encouragement on her return in a handicap chase at Ffos Las last month.

She travelled through that race like a horse back in top form, and would have likely won had she concentrated a bit better late on. That form looks solid for the grade and she is worth chancing to back that effort up in first-time blinkers.