NAP: Flamenco Fan open to more progress

Flamenco Fan - 19:03 Newbury

Flamenco Fan was fitter for her reappearance and showed improved form to open her account at Windsor last month, having no problem with the drop back to six furlongs and scoring with a bit in hand. That wasn't a deep race by any means, but it was still encouraging to see her win in the manner that she did, and there should be more to come from her now handicapping for a yard that will continue to eke more out of her.

No. 6 (3) Flamenco Fan SBK 5/1 EXC 1.14 Trainer: David Menuisier

Jockey: Kieran Shoemark

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: 79

NEXT BEST: More to come from Admiralty House

Admiralty House - 19:38 Newbury

Admiralty House has progressed in all three starts this year while moving up in trip each time, bumping into the now-smart Grand Alliance on his middle run at Chelmsford, and seeing out the mile and a half trip well considering he was keen throughout at Salisbury three weeks ago. He still looks a little rough around the edges, but seems sure to progress even further now handicapping, and he makes plenty of appeal in another wise trappy handicap.